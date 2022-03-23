Menu
Lykke Li Returns with Heartbreaking New Song “No Hotel”: Stream

Co-produced and co-written with her longtime collaborator Björn Yttling

Lykke Li, photo by Heather Kaplan
March 23, 2022 | 11:48am ET

    After a quiet past few years, Lykke Li has surprise-released a new single titled “No Hotel.” Co-produced and co-written with her longtime collaborator Björn Yttling (of Peter Björn and John), it’s a painful tale of heartbreak.

    Over a lone guitar, Lykke Li is forthright about the hurt her ex has left behind. “Heartbeat half dead, I carry blue,” she sings, pleading for them to take her back. “With every step, I’m not over you.”

    On the chorus, she adds, “‘Cause in the back of my mind/ I’m in the back of your car/ So now, baby, rewind/ Take me back, oh.”

    The dream pop artist last released 2020’s “BRON,” her first-ever single recorded in Swedish. That track was written in collaboration with fellow Swede Ludwig Göransson and marked Lykke Li’s first original offering since so sad so sexy, one of our favorite albums of 2018.

    More recently, Lykke Li guested on Duran Duran’s 2021 album FUTURE PAST, the legendary new wave rockers’ first full-length in six years.

