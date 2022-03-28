Mac Sabbath Announce Fall 2022 US Tour

The McDonald’s-themed Black Sabbath cover band Mac Sabbath are heading out on a Fall 2022 US tour with support from Speedealer and Lung.

The “Pop-Up-Drive-Thru Tour” launches on September 27th at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco and runs through a November 19th date in Grand Junction, Colorado. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

“Mac Sabbath will be popping up all over the States — just like in our debut release,” said the band’s frontman, Ronald Osbourne, referencing Mac Sabbath’s 2021 Drive-Thru Metal pop-up book. “Confusing the USA one more time!”

Drive-Thru Metal features illustrations by Gris Grimly, known for his work on children’s books and his darkly whimsical version of Pinocchio.

Mac Sabbath burst on the scene a few years ago, covering Black Sabbath tunes while dressed as twisted versions of the Mickey Dee’s mascots. The band has since toured extensively and appeared at major metal festivals such as Psycho Las Vegas, even gaining an endorsement from Ozzy Osbourne himself.

You can view the full list of Mac Sabbath’s tour dates below, along with their video for “Sweet Beef” to get you primed for the show. Pick up tickets here.

Mac Sabbath’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Speedealer and Lung:

09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

09/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading

09/30 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s

10/01 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazón

10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/06 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE

10/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

10/08 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall

10/12 – Lombard, IL @ Afterlife Music Hall

10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

10/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

10/15 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

10/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy & HI-FI Annex

10/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse Stage & Grill

10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/22 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Music Hall & Pub

10/23 – Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater

10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

10/27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/28 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

10/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/31 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

11/01 – Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN

11/03 – Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Pour House

11/04 – Wilmington, NC @ 42nd Street Tavern/Reggies

11/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits Live

11/06 – Sanford, FL @ Tuffy’s Bottle Shop/Lounge/Music Box

11/09 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Cafe

11/10 – Memphis, TN @ Lafayette’s Music Room

11/11 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

11/12 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/15 – El Paso, TX @ RockHouse Bar & Grill

11/16 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

11/18 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

11/19 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

* = no Speedealer