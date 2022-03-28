Mac Sabbath Announce Fall 2022 US Tour

The McDonald’s-themed Black Sabbath cover band Mac Sabbath are heading out on a Fall 2022 US tour with support from Speedealer and Lung.
The “Pop-Up-Drive-Thru Tour” launches on September 27th at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco and runs through a November 19th date in Grand Junction, Colorado. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
“Mac Sabbath will be popping up all over the States — just like in our debut release,” said the band’s frontman, Ronald Osbourne, referencing Mac Sabbath’s 2021 Drive-Thru Metal pop-up book. “Confusing the USA one more time!”
Drive-Thru Metal features illustrations by Gris Grimly, known for his work on children’s books and his darkly whimsical version of Pinocchio.
Mac Sabbath burst on the scene a few years ago, covering Black Sabbath tunes while dressed as twisted versions of the Mickey Dee’s mascots. The band has since toured extensively and appeared at major metal festivals such as Psycho Las Vegas, even gaining an endorsement from Ozzy Osbourne himself.
You can view the full list of Mac Sabbath’s tour dates below, along with their video for “Sweet Beef” to get you primed for the show. Pick up tickets here.
Mac Sabbath’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Speedealer and Lung:
09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
09/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading
09/30 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s
10/01 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazón
10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/06 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE
10/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
10/08 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall
10/12 – Lombard, IL @ Afterlife Music Hall
10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
10/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
10/15 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
10/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy & HI-FI Annex
10/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse Stage & Grill
10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/22 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Music Hall & Pub
10/23 – Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater
10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
10/27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/28 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
10/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/31 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
11/01 – Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN
11/03 – Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Pour House
11/04 – Wilmington, NC @ 42nd Street Tavern/Reggies
11/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits Live
11/06 – Sanford, FL @ Tuffy’s Bottle Shop/Lounge/Music Box
11/09 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Cafe
11/10 – Memphis, TN @ Lafayette’s Music Room
11/11 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
11/12 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/15 – El Paso, TX @ RockHouse Bar & Grill
11/16 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *
11/18 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
11/19 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
* = no Speedealer