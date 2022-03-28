Menu
Mac Sabbath Announce Fall 2022 US Tour

The McDonald's-themed metal band will be supported by Speedealer and Lung on the extensive outing

mac sabbath 2022 tour
Mac Sabbath (photo by Jeremy Saffer)
March 28, 2022 | 2:49pm ET

    The McDonald’s-themed Black Sabbath cover band Mac Sabbath are heading out on a Fall 2022 US tour with support from Speedealer and Lung.

    The “Pop-Up-Drive-Thru Tour” launches on September 27th at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco and runs through a November 19th date in Grand Junction, Colorado. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    “Mac Sabbath will be popping up all over the States — just like in our debut release,” said the band’s frontman, Ronald Osbourne, referencing Mac Sabbath’s 2021 Drive-Thru Metal pop-up book. “Confusing the USA one more time!”

    Drive-Thru Metal features illustrations by Gris Grimly, known for his work on children’s books and his darkly whimsical version of Pinocchio.

    Mac Sabbath burst on the scene a few years ago, covering Black Sabbath tunes while dressed as twisted versions of the Mickey Dee’s mascots. The band has since toured extensively and appeared at major metal festivals such as Psycho Las Vegas, even gaining an endorsement from Ozzy Osbourne himself.

    You can view the full list of Mac Sabbath’s tour dates below, along with their video for “Sweet Beef” to get you primed for the show. Pick up tickets here.

    Mac Sabbath’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Speedealer and Lung:
    09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    09/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading
    09/30 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s
    10/01 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazón
    10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    10/06 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE
    10/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
    10/08 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
    10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall
    10/12 – Lombard, IL @ Afterlife Music Hall
    10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    10/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
    10/15 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
    10/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy & HI-FI Annex
    10/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    10/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse Stage & Grill
    10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl
    10/22 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Music Hall & Pub
    10/23 – Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater
    10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
    10/27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    10/28 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
    10/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    10/31 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
    11/01 – Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN
    11/03 – Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Pour House
    11/04 – Wilmington, NC @ 42nd Street Tavern/Reggies
    11/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits Live
    11/06 – Sanford, FL @ Tuffy’s Bottle Shop/Lounge/Music Box
    11/09 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Cafe
    11/10 – Memphis, TN @ Lafayette’s Music Room
    11/11 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
    11/12 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
    11/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
    11/15 – El Paso, TX @ RockHouse Bar & Grill
    11/16 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *
    11/18 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
    11/19 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

    * = no Speedealer

    Mac Sabbath 2022 tour poster

