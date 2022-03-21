Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly Announces Tour with Avril Lavigne

MGK's "Mainstream Sellout Tour" kicks off in June

Machine Gun Kelly with Avril Lavigne
Machine Gun Kelly with Avril Lavigne, photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
March 21, 2022 | 9:25am ET

    Machine Gun Kelly has announced the “Mainstream Sell Out Tour,” featuring dates with Avril Lavigne.

    Kicking off in June, the massive 52-date tour includes shows in the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe. In addition to Lavigne, MGK will be joined on the road by acts like Iann Diorr, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, and frequent collaborator Travis Barker. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation fan pre-sale precedes the public on-sale beginning Thursday, March 24th (using the code SHOWTIME).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Machine Gun Kelly is set to release his new album, mainstream sellout, on March 25th. Meanwhile, Lavigne recently returned to her pop-punk roots with Love Sux, which features the MGK collaboration “Bois Lie.”

    Machine Gun Kelly 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/08 – Austin, TX @ Moody Cente %^
    06/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center %^
    06/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %^
    06/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena %^
    06/15 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena %^
    06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *^
    06/18 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena At BJCC *^
    06/19 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
    06/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *^
    06/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *^
    06/24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *^
    06/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden +$
    06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion +$
    06/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *^
    07/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest *
    07/02 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *^
    07/03 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *^
    07/05 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater *^
    07/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^
    07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *^
    07/09 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *#
    07/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *#
    07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *#
    07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *#
    07/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *#
    07/19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *#
    07/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *#
    07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *#
    07/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *#
    07/25 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *#
    07/27 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome *#
    07/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *#
    07/31 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
    08/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena &#
    08/04 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center &#
    08/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre &#
    08/07 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena &#
    08/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena &#
    08/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center &#
    08/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center &#
    08/13 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium *&$#~
    09/17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena ^~
    09/19 – Prague, CZ @ Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích ^~
    09/21 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12 ^~
    09/23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle ^~
    09/25 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle ^~
    09/27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum ^~
    09/28 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion ^~
    09/29 – Paris, FR @ Zenith ^~
    10/01 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley ^~
    10/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^~
    10/06 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena ^~
    10/07 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^~
    10/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^~
    10/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live ^~

    % = w/ Blackbear
    ^ = w/ Iann Dior
    * = w/ Avril Lavigne
    + = w/ PVRIS
    $ = w/ Trippie Redd
    # = w/ Willow
    & = w/ Travis Barker
    ~ = w/ 44phantom

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

bladee ecco2k crest surprise album stream

Bladee and Ecco2k Release Surprise Album Crest: Stream

March 18, 2022

Princess Nokia No Effort new song video stream

Princess Nokia Throws It Back with New Song "No Effort": Stream

March 18, 2022

charli xcx crash new album stream

Charli XCX Unveils New Album CRASH: Stream

March 18, 2022

king princess for my friends stream

King Princess Announces New Album and Tour, Shares "For My Friends": Stream

March 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Machine Gun Kelly Announces Tour with Avril Lavigne

Menu Shop Search Sale