Machine Gun Kelly Announces Tour with Avril Lavigne

Machine Gun Kelly has announced the “Mainstream Sell Out Tour,” featuring dates with Avril Lavigne.

Kicking off in June, the massive 52-date tour includes shows in the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe. In addition to Lavigne, MGK will be joined on the road by acts like Iann Diorr, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, and frequent collaborator Travis Barker. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation fan pre-sale precedes the public on-sale beginning Thursday, March 24th (using the code SHOWTIME).

Machine Gun Kelly is set to release his new album, mainstream sellout, on March 25th. Meanwhile, Lavigne recently returned to her pop-punk roots with Love Sux, which features the MGK collaboration “Bois Lie.”

Machine Gun Kelly 2022 Tour Dates:

06/08 – Austin, TX @ Moody Cente %^

06/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center %^

06/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %^

06/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena %^

06/15 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena %^

06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *^

06/18 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena At BJCC *^

06/19 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *^

06/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *^

06/24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *^

06/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden +$

06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion +$

06/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *^

07/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest *

07/02 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *^

07/03 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *^

07/05 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater *^

07/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *^

07/09 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *#

07/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *#

07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *#

07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *#

07/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *#

07/19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *#

07/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *#

07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *#

07/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *#

07/25 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *#

07/27 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome *#

07/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *#

07/31 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena &#

08/04 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center &#

08/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre &#

08/07 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena &#

08/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena &#

08/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center &#

08/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center &#

08/13 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium *&$#~

09/17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena ^~

09/19 – Prague, CZ @ Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích ^~

09/21 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12 ^~

09/23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle ^~

09/25 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle ^~

09/27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum ^~

09/28 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion ^~

09/29 – Paris, FR @ Zenith ^~

10/01 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley ^~

10/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^~

10/06 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena ^~

10/07 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^~

10/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^~

10/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live ^~

% = w/ Blackbear

^ = w/ Iann Dior

* = w/ Avril Lavigne

+ = w/ PVRIS

$ = w/ Trippie Redd

# = w/ Willow

& = w/ Travis Barker

~ = w/ 44phantom

