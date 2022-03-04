Madi Diaz Teams Up with Angel Olsen for “Forever (New Feelings Version),” Drops New EP: Stream

Madi Diaz has a new song with Angel Olsen out called “Forever (New Feelings Version).” A reimagining of her 2021 track “Forever,” the duet appears on Diaz’ new EP Same History, New Feelings, which you can listen to below.

Where the original “Forever” centered on a melancholy, Cat Power-style acoustic guitar, “Forever (New Feelings Version)” favors an equally somber piano. Angel Olsen opens the song with her warm warble before Diaz comes in for a duet. “You so casually say it’s forever/ You’re saying it like it’s whatever,” the two belt, looking back on a relationship that didn’t exactly go the distance.

“Forever (New Feelings Version)” is one of four star-studded duets Diaz offers on Same History, New Feelings, which sees the artist re-record songs from her 2021 LP History of a Feeling with some of her contemporaries. Elsewhere on the EP, she and Waxahatchee take on “Resentment,” Natalie Hemby lends a hand to “History of a Feeling,” and Courtney Marie Andrews tackles “New Person, Old Place.” Pick up a physical copy here.

In a statement for the project, Diaz said she got the idea for reinterpreting her songs from Whitney Houston’s classic take on Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” She explained, “A universe of power is in that song though the artists singing it are from two different worlds.”

The songwriter continued, “I love how when one person says a word or phrase that it can be attached to a completely different narrative than when I say the same word — I can have a totally different experience with a line of music than your experience. These little differences in us still find some alignment, share some understanding, and access some parts we recognize in one another when we come together over a song.”

Stream Same History, New Feelings below via Apple Music or Spotify, and scroll onward to see the EP’s artwork and tracklist. In April, Diaz will resume her North American tour with Waxahatchee. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Same History, New Feelings Artwork:





Same History, New Feelings Tracklist:

01. Resentment (New Feelings Version) [feat. Waxahatchee]

02. History of a Feeling (New Feelings Version) [feat. Natalie Hemby]

03. New Person, Old Place (New Feelings Version) [feat. Courtney Marie Andrews]

04. Forever (New Feelings Version) [feat. Angel Olsen]

Madi Diaz 2022 Tour Dates:

04/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

04/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

04/12 — Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street *

04/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater *

04/15 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

04/16 — Memphis, TN @ Growlers *

04/18 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

04/19 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly*

04/21 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

04/22 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

04/23 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up *

* = w/ Waxahatchee