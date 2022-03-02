Blessed Madonna: Evan Rachel Wood Nails the Material Girl in First Look from “Weird Al” Biopic

In a new look at the “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story, Evan Rachel Wood does such a good job of channeling 1980s Madonna that it’s a wonder she hasn’t been rebuked by the Pope.

WEIRD stars Daniel Radcliffe as the titular musical parodist, with a screenplay co-written by Yankovic himself alongside the film’s director Eric Appel. It’s not clear how big of a role Wood will play, though one of the most significant moments in Yankovic’s career was his “Like a Virgin” parody “Like a Surgeon,” which not only received Madonna’s blessing, but was titled by the Material Girl herself.

The biopic is headed to The Roku Channel, and while that particular platform isn’t currently synonymous with prestige quality, the film’s casting shows it means business. In addition to Wood’s Madonna, WEIRD has added The Office veteran Rainn Wilson as Yankovic’s hero and mentor, the radio host Dr. Demento, as well as Emmy winner Julianna Nicholson as Yankovic’s mother Mary, and Toby Huss as his father Nick. WEIRD is currently in production in Los Angeles.

Last month, WEIRD shared a first look at Radcliffe with a huge wig, accordion, and blazing Hawaiian shirt. “Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly, and I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life,” Radcliffe said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the real “Weird Al” recently announced “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” packed full of 133 performances from April through October. Book your seat here.

As for Wood, she just unveiled the official trailer for Phoenix Rising, a documentary chronicling her abuse at the hands of Marilyn Manson. It debuts on HBO on March 15th.

