Magdalena Bay Share 2022 Tour Dates, AI Music Video for “Dreamcatching”: Watch

Magdalena Bay put out one of the most exciting pop albums of 2021, Mercurial World. Still reeling in its success, the Los Angeles duo have shared the music video for the highlight “Dreamcatching” today. Additionally, Magdalena Bay mapped out a run of US tour dates for 2022.

To bring the fantasy of “Dreamcatching” to life, director Felix Geen used VQGAN+CLIP, a pioneering technology that uses a collection of neural networks working in unison to generate images based on input text and images. The result finds Magdalena Bay in a vivid, distorted otherworld that blends the lines between live-action and animation.

“‘Dreamcatching’ is about all the places you want to know and all the places you’ll never go,” the band explained in a statement. “The video uses AI neural networks to create the landscapes and worlds we long for in the lyrics, a computer’s interpretation of our dreams.” Watch the clip below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Aside from a handful of headlining gigs in late March, Magdalena Bay will also be supporting Charli XCX, Flume, and Porter Robinson during a select few shows on their respective US tours. See their schedule below and grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.

Magdalena Bay 2022 Tour Dates:

03/23-26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/27 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

03/30 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

04/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Popscene

04/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks %

04/22 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom *

04/23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom *

04/29 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Lake Aragan Ballroom *

06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion ^

06/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live ^

06/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

06/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

08/27-28 – Pasadena, CA @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl

* = w/ Charli XCX

^ = w/ Flume

% = w/ Porter Robinson