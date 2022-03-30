Maggie Rogers Announces New Album Surrender

Maggie Rogers has announced she’s returning with a new album titled Surrender, out July 29th via Capitol Records. As a preview, the Grammy-nominated artist shared a trailer containing a snippet of new music.

Co-produced by Rogers with Kid Harpoon, Surrender was inspired by her time in Maine, where she retreated during the early days of the pandemic after coming off the whirlwind of touring behind her acclaimed 2019 major label debut, Heard It in a Past Life. The calmness of the outdoors brought her back to the halcyon days of first falling in love with music back in high school.

Surrender contains 12 new tracks described as “stories of anger and peace and self-salvation” that exhibit “transcendence through sex and freedom through letting go.” The album was recorded at her parents’ garage, Electric Lady Studios in New York City, and Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios near Bath, England.

The upcoming full-length will be available on vinyl and CD. Pre-orders for Surrender are ongoing. Check out the artwork below the jump.

In the trailer, Rogers shares a poem initially backed by the sounds of a busy city before a distorted guitar joins in. “We were 18. We were 23. I’m 27 now,” she says. “Here’s all I have. It’s yours to take. Love. Hate. Anger. Feral joy. This is the story of what happened when I finally gave in.” Watch the clip, co-directed by Rogers with Michael Scanlon, below.

Rogers last released her archival compilation, Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011 – 2016, in December 2020.

Surrender Artwork: