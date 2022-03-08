Menu
Mandy Moore Announces New Album In Real Life, 2022 Tour Dates

Stream the album's title track now

Mandy Moore, photo by Jenna Jones
March 8, 2022 | 9:02am ET

    Mandy Moore has a new album on the way. In Real Life, the singer’s seventh studio album, is out on May 13th via Verve Forecast. As a preview, Moore has shared the record’s title track, and she’s also mapped out a string of 2022 North American tour dates.

    In Real Life continues Moore’s recent re-emergence into the music world, blending “everything from jangly college-rock to cinematic synth-pop to classic singer/songwriter simplicity.” Produced by Mike Viola, the album features a slew of collaborators, including Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes. The album’s songs detail very specific experiences in Moore’s life, such as becoming a mother and her relationship to her father.

    “So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: what parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that,” Moore said in a statement. “At the same time it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the everyday — which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition.”

    Moore’s tour — her first in over a decade — kicks off in Atlanta on June 10th. The 26-date run then ends at Newport Folk Festival on July 24th. See the schedule below, and get tickets over at Ticketmaster.

    Pre-orders for In Real Life are ongoing. Also below, see the album’s artwork and tracklist, and watch the music video for “In Real Life” as well as a trailer for the album.

    In Real Life follows 2020’s Silver LandingsMoore’s first new album in ten years.

    In Real Life Artwork:

    mandy moore new album in real life tour dates lead single

    In Real Life Tracklist:
    01. In Real Life
    02. Heartlands
    03. Little Dreams
    04. Just Maybe
    05. Living In The In Between
    06. In Other Words
    07. Four Moons
    08. Little Victories
    09. Heavy Lifting
    10. Brand New Nowhere
    11. Every Light

    Mandy Moore 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    06/11 – Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Music Hall
    06/12 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre of Durham
    06/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    06/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    06/17 – Williamsburg, VA @ The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg
    06/18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box at the Borgata
    06/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    06/21 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse
    06/22 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    06/23 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    06/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    07/06 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center
    07/07 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
    07/08 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
    07/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    07/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
    07/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    07/14 – Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
    07/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    07/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    07/18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
    07/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    07/21 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
    07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
    07/24 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

