Mandy Moore Announces New Album In Real Life, 2022 Tour Dates

Mandy Moore has a new album on the way. In Real Life, the singer’s seventh studio album, is out on May 13th via Verve Forecast. As a preview, Moore has shared the record’s title track, and she’s also mapped out a string of 2022 North American tour dates.

In Real Life continues Moore’s recent re-emergence into the music world, blending “everything from jangly college-rock to cinematic synth-pop to classic singer/songwriter simplicity.” Produced by Mike Viola, the album features a slew of collaborators, including Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes. The album’s songs detail very specific experiences in Moore’s life, such as becoming a mother and her relationship to her father.

“So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: what parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that,” Moore said in a statement. “At the same time it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the everyday — which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition.”

Moore’s tour — her first in over a decade — kicks off in Atlanta on June 10th. The 26-date run then ends at Newport Folk Festival on July 24th. See the schedule below, and get tickets over at Ticketmaster.

Pre-orders for In Real Life are ongoing. Also below, see the album’s artwork and tracklist, and watch the music video for “In Real Life” as well as a trailer for the album.

In Real Life follows 2020’s Silver Landings, Moore’s first new album in ten years.

In Real Life Artwork:

In Real Life Tracklist:

01. In Real Life

02. Heartlands

03. Little Dreams

04. Just Maybe

05. Living In The In Between

06. In Other Words

07. Four Moons

08. Little Victories

09. Heavy Lifting

10. Brand New Nowhere

11. Every Light

Mandy Moore 2022 Tour Dates:

06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

06/11 – Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Music Hall

06/12 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre of Durham

06/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

06/17 – Williamsburg, VA @ The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg

06/18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box at the Borgata

06/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale

06/21 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

06/22 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

06/23 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

06/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/06 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center

07/07 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

07/08 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

07/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

07/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

07/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07/14 – Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

07/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

07/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

07/18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

07/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

07/21 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

07/24 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival