Mandy Moore Announces New Album In Real Life, 2022 Tour Dates

Mandy Moore has a new album on the way. In Real Life, the singer’s seventh studio album, is out on May 13th via Verve Forecast. As a preview, Moore has shared the record’s title track, and she’s also mapped out a string of 2022 North American tour dates.
In Real Life continues Moore’s recent re-emergence into the music world, blending “everything from jangly college-rock to cinematic synth-pop to classic singer/songwriter simplicity.” Produced by Mike Viola, the album features a slew of collaborators, including Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes. The album’s songs detail very specific experiences in Moore’s life, such as becoming a mother and her relationship to her father.
“So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: what parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that,” Moore said in a statement. “At the same time it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the everyday — which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition.”
Moore’s tour — her first in over a decade — kicks off in Atlanta on June 10th. The 26-date run then ends at Newport Folk Festival on July 24th. See the schedule below, and get tickets over at Ticketmaster.
Pre-orders for In Real Life are ongoing. Also below, see the album’s artwork and tracklist, and watch the music video for “In Real Life” as well as a trailer for the album.
In Real Life follows 2020’s Silver Landings, Moore’s first new album in ten years.
In Real Life Artwork:
In Real Life Tracklist:
01. In Real Life
02. Heartlands
03. Little Dreams
04. Just Maybe
05. Living In The In Between
06. In Other Words
07. Four Moons
08. Little Victories
09. Heavy Lifting
10. Brand New Nowhere
11. Every Light
Mandy Moore 2022 Tour Dates:
06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
06/11 – Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Music Hall
06/12 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre of Durham
06/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
06/17 – Williamsburg, VA @ The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg
06/18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box at the Borgata
06/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale
06/21 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse
06/22 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
06/23 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
06/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
07/06 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center
07/07 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
07/08 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
07/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
07/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
07/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
07/14 – Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
07/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
07/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
07/18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
07/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
07/21 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
07/24 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival