Måneskin Announce First North American Tour

The "Loud Kids World Tour" launches this fall

Måneskin 2022 tour dates
Måneskin, photo courtesy of band
Consequence Staff
March 21, 2022 | 12:40pm ET

    The Italian rock band Måneskin have announced dates for their first-ever North American tour.

    Kicking off on October 31st in in Seattle, the “Loud Kids World Tour” will see Måneskin play 17 North American cities – including stops in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Washington and Canada – before embarking on their lengthy European leg in 2023. Check out the full list of dates below.

    Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation fan pre-sale precedes the public on-sale beginning Thursday, March 24th (using the code SHOWTIME).

    Prior to their North American tour, Måneskin will play Coachella in April.

    Måneskin 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
    04/24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
    06/03 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring
    06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park
    06/18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop
    08/09 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon
    08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
    08/28 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
    10/31 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    11/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    11/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    11/14 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    11/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
    11/21 – Toronto, ON @ History
    11/24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    11/26 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    11/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    12/02 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
    12/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    12/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    12/09 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
    12/12 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    12/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    12/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
    02/23 – Pesaro, IT @ Vitifrigo Arena
    02/25 – Torino, IT @ Palalpitour
    02/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    03/02 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
    03/03 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
    03/06 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
    03/10 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    03/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    03/16 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
    03/17 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
    03/20 – Firenze, IT @ Nelson Mandela Forum
    03/21 – Firenze, IT @ Nelson Mandela Forum
    03/24 – Rome, IT @ Palazzo dello Sport
    03/25 – Rome, IT @ Palazzo dello Sport
    03/28 – Napoli, IT @ Palapartenope
    03/29 – Napoli, IT @ Palapartenope
    03/31 – Bari, IT @ Palaflorio
    04/03 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    04/04 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    04/06 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    04/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Saint Jordi
    04/26 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    04/28 – Wien, AT @ Wiener Statdhalle
    04/30 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal
    05/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    05/05 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    05/08 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    05/12 – Warsaw, PL @ Towar Hall
    05/14 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
    05/16 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena
    05/18 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga
    05/19 – Tallin, EE @ Saku Suurhall

