Måneskin Announce First North American Tour

The Italian rock band Måneskin have announced dates for their first-ever North American tour.
Kicking off on October 31st in in Seattle, the “Loud Kids World Tour” will see Måneskin play 17 North American cities – including stops in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Washington and Canada – before embarking on their lengthy European leg in 2023. Check out the full list of dates below.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation fan pre-sale precedes the public on-sale beginning Thursday, March 24th (using the code SHOWTIME).
Prior to their North American tour, Måneskin will play Coachella in April.
Måneskin 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
06/03 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring
06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park
06/18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop
08/09 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon
08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/28 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
10/31 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
11/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/14 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/21 – Toronto, ON @ History
11/24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/26 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
12/02 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
12/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
12/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
12/09 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
12/12 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
12/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
12/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
02/23 – Pesaro, IT @ Vitifrigo Arena
02/25 – Torino, IT @ Palalpitour
02/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
03/02 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
03/03 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
03/06 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
03/10 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
03/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
03/16 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
03/17 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
03/20 – Firenze, IT @ Nelson Mandela Forum
03/21 – Firenze, IT @ Nelson Mandela Forum
03/24 – Rome, IT @ Palazzo dello Sport
03/25 – Rome, IT @ Palazzo dello Sport
03/28 – Napoli, IT @ Palapartenope
03/29 – Napoli, IT @ Palapartenope
03/31 – Bari, IT @ Palaflorio
04/03 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
04/04 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
04/06 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
04/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Saint Jordi
04/26 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
04/28 – Wien, AT @ Wiener Statdhalle
04/30 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal
05/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
05/05 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
05/08 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
05/12 – Warsaw, PL @ Towar Hall
05/14 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
05/16 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena
05/18 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga
05/19 – Tallin, EE @ Saku Suurhall