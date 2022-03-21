Måneskin Announce First North American Tour

The Italian rock band Måneskin have announced dates for their first-ever North American tour.

Kicking off on October 31st in in Seattle, the “Loud Kids World Tour” will see Måneskin play 17 North American cities – including stops in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Washington and Canada – before embarking on their lengthy European leg in 2023. Check out the full list of dates below.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation fan pre-sale precedes the public on-sale beginning Thursday, March 24th (using the code SHOWTIME).

Prior to their North American tour, Måneskin will play Coachella in April.

Måneskin 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

06/03 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop

08/09 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon

08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/28 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

10/31 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

11/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/14 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

11/21 – Toronto, ON @ History

11/24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

11/26 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/02 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

12/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

12/09 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

12/12 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

12/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

12/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

02/23 – Pesaro, IT @ Vitifrigo Arena

02/25 – Torino, IT @ Palalpitour

02/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

03/02 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

03/03 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

03/06 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

03/10 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

03/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

03/16 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

03/17 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

03/20 – Firenze, IT @ Nelson Mandela Forum

03/21 – Firenze, IT @ Nelson Mandela Forum

03/24 – Rome, IT @ Palazzo dello Sport

03/25 – Rome, IT @ Palazzo dello Sport

03/28 – Napoli, IT @ Palapartenope

03/29 – Napoli, IT @ Palapartenope

03/31 – Bari, IT @ Palaflorio

04/03 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

04/04 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

04/06 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

04/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Saint Jordi

04/26 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

04/28 – Wien, AT @ Wiener Statdhalle

04/30 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal

05/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/05 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

05/08 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

05/12 – Warsaw, PL @ Towar Hall

05/14 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

05/16 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena

05/18 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga

05/19 – Tallin, EE @ Saku Suurhall

