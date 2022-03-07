Maren Morris Announces Massive 2022 North American Tour

With her new album Humble Quest set to drop later this month, Maren Morris has announced an expansive 2022 North American tour.

“Oh, how I’ve missed you,” Morris wrote in a social media statement. “I can’t wait to see you out under the stars.” The “Humble Quest Tour” kicks off June 9th in Raleigh, North Carolina with support from Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, The Lone Bellow, and Brittney Spencer. Morris’ 41-date trek includes big metropolises like New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, smaller spots such as Missoula, Montana, and Wilmington, North Carolina, and everything in between.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow (March 8th) for members of Morris’ fan club, and general sale begins Friday, March 11th. Check out the full itinerary below, and get your tickets here.

Humble Quest arrives March 25th, and is preceded by the singles “Circles Around This Town” and “Background Music.”

Maren Morris 2022 Tour Dates:

06/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

06/10 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

06/11 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion *

06/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

06/17 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

06/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

06/23 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC *

06/24 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor *

06/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *

07/07 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

07/08 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

07/09 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *

07/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors *

07/16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

07/29 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall %

08/04 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

08/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica ^

08/06 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre ^

08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

08/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park #

08/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

08/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion #

08/16 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Pavilion $

08/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA $

08/19 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden $

08/20 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater $

08/23 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater $

08/26 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater !

08/27 – Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park !

08/28 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield $

09/15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl $

09/16 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre $

09/17 – Berkeley, CA @ the Greek Theatre $

09/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater $

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %

10/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre $

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ the Armory $

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory %

12/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena % !

* = w/ Brent Cobb

% = w/ Ruston Kelly

^ = w/ Joy Oladokun

# = w/ Natalie Hemby

$ = w/ The Lone Below

! = w/ Brittney Spencer