Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mark Tremonti (Alter Bridge, Creed) Announces Sinatra Covers Album for National Down Syndrome Society

Tremonti Sings Sinatra will arrive on May 27th

Mark Tremonti in Frank Sinatra Dressing Room by Chuck Brueckmann
Mark Tremonti in Frank Sinatra’s Dressing Room by Chuck Brueckmann
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 22, 2022 | 12:50pm ET

    You may have not pinned Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge and Creed as a big Frank Sinatra fan, but he is. And now the guitarist and vocalist is putting his own spin on Sinatra’s classic tunes on an upcoming charity album, titled Tremonti Sings Sinatra.

    On the 14-song album, Tremonti covers a number of famous Sinatra tunes, including the just-released first single, “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.” The set will arrive on May 27th, and proceeds from the album will support the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS).

    The cause is close to Tremonti’s heart, as his daughter Stella was born last year with Down syndrome.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “For years, I’ve loved singing along to Frank’s songs,” Mark said in a press release. “One night, I found an old video of him performing ‘The Song Is You’ from 1944. It made me want to dive into his vocal approach. I was all in and I wanted to do something with it. When we found out about our daughter Stella’s Down syndrome diagnosis, the stars aligned. My obsession with Sinatra had its reason. Frank Sinatra raised more than a billion dollars for charity and that is a fact I wish the public the public knew more about. Beneath his cool and calm persona, he had a big heart.”

    Tremoniti continued, “Doing this charity in his name was another way the stars had aligned. I decided to do this record to raise funds for families and individuals with Down syndrome. This project is the start of a new purpose that I will have for the rest of my life.”

    Scott Stapp to play Frank Sinatra in Reagan movie
     Editor's Pick
    Creed Singer Scott Stapp to Play Frank Sinatra in Ronald Reagan Biopic

    Interestingly, Tremonti’s Creed bandmate Scott Stapp was cast to play Frank Sinatra in a Ronald Reagan biopic, which is set for release later this year.

    Advertisement

    Watch the music video for Tremonti’s cover of “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and view the album’s artwork and tracklist below. For pre-orders, go here.

    Tremonti Sings Sinatra Artwork:

    Tremonti Sings Sinatra Album Cover

    Tremonti Sings Sinatra Tracklist:
    01. I’ve Got You Under My Skin
    02. I’ve Got the World on a String
    03. I Fall In Love Too Easily
    04. Wave
    05. Fly Me to the Moon
    06. Nancy (With the Laughing Face)
    07. My Way
    08. You Make Me Feel So Young
    09. Luck Be a Lady
    10. That’s Life
    11. Come Fly With Me
    12. In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning
    13. The Song Is You
    14. All or Nothing at All

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

bartees strange the national about today stream

Bartees Strange Covers The National's "About Today" for Suicide Prevention Nonprofit Sounds of Saving: Watch

March 22, 2022

black midi cavalcovers EP stream

black midi Unveil Cavalcovers EP with Taylor Swift, King Crimson Covers: Stream

March 22, 2022

Soft Cell Team Up with Pet Shop Boys for New Single "Purple Zone": Stream

March 22, 2022

phife dawg forever album stream

Phife Dawg's Estate Shares Posthumous Album Forever: Stream

March 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mark Tremonti (Alter Bridge, Creed) Announces Sinatra Covers Album for National Down Syndrome Society

Menu Shop Search Sale