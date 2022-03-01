Marvel’s Netflix Series Coming to Disney+ Under New Parental Controls

When news broke in February that Netflix’s live-action Marvel series would be moving to Disney+, one major concern was how the House of Mouse would handle the decidedly non-PG content of The Defenders franchise. Today (March 1st) Disney has answered that question by announcing a new update to parental controls that will go into effect when the shows hit the streamer on March 16th.

When subscribers open Disney+ for the first time on or after March 16th, they will be offered the granular ability to select content ratings restrictions and create a PIN for each profile. According to a press release, any profile without the parental controls in place “will continue to enjoy Disney+ as they always have within a TV-14 content rating environment.”

IMDb lists Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders itself as TV-MA, but a Disney spokesperson told Consequence in a statement that “the series will not be edited but you must update your parental controls in order to view them.”

Advertisement

Related Video

In addition to The Defenders franchise, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (since it aired on ABC, episodes ranged from TV-PG to TV-14) is coming to Disney+.

How the move of Netflix’s Marvel shows to Disney+ will affect the characters’ futures in the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe remains to be seen, but Daredevil star Charlie Cox just made his first MCU appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the great majority of Marvel content now under one roof, the possibilities are endless.