Maury Ending After 30 Seasons

Maury, you are… not coming back next season. NBCUniversal announced earlier this week that the long-running talk show will end at the conclusion of its current, 30th season.

Hosted by Maury Povitch, now 83, the show first began airing in 1991 as The Maury Povitch Show before shortening its name to the now-classic Maury seven years later. Joining the packed talk show landscape of the ’90s, the series stood out from — and outlasted — competitors like Jerry Springer, The Jenny Jones Show, and The Ricki Lake Show by becoming famous for its on-air paternity reveals.

“[Episodes] touch so many classic themes, whether it’s love, distrust, conflict, drama,” the host once explained in a 2012 interview with The Chicago Tribune. “And the paternity shows in particular, you’ve got he-said, she-said, is-he-the-father, isn’t-he. While soap operas play those themes out over six months, we play them out over 12 minutes.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Over its three decades in syndication, Maury has aired more than 3,600 episodes, and as of 2020, was averaging 1.7 million daily viewers in the daytime ratings according to NBCUniversal. The show will continue to release new episodes through the spring before going permanently into repeats on The CW and its affiliated stations.

“Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course,” said Tracie Wilson, NBCUniversal’s EVP of Syndication Studios, told Deadline in a statement. “Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career.”

As part of the show’s final season, Povitch teamed up with Lil Nas X for a special episode that served as a companion piece to the rapper’s latest album, Montero.

Advertisement

While not yet officially picked up for syndication, Maury may be replaced by Karamo Brown, the new, eponymous daytime show from Queer Eye star Karamo Brown. After getting his start on 2004’s The Real World: Philadelphia on MTV, the culture expert of the Fab Five cut his teeth in the daytime space by working as a panelist, correspondent and guest host on shows like Bethenny, Dr. Drew on Call, Access Hollywood Live and, yes, even Maury.