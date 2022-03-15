Mavis Staples and Levon Helm Collaborative Album Carry Me Home to Be Released

ANTI- Records has announced a collaborative album between Mavis Staples and the late Levon Helm titled Carry Me Home, out May 20th. The first single is their take on the gospel and blues standard “You Got to Move.”

Carry Me Home marks one of Helm’s final recordings before his death in 2012. It comes from a session with Staples recorded at the former member of The Band’s Woodstock studio in the summer of 2011, which wound up being their last performance together. The 12-track album contains covers of songs made famous by Nina Simone, The Impressions, Bob Dylan, and The Rolling Stones, as well as The Band’s own “The Weight.”

Pre-orders are ongoing. Check out the artwork and tracklist below the jump.

“It never crossed my mind that it might be the last time we’d see each other,” Staples said in a press statement. “He was so full of life and so happy that week. He was the same old Levon I’d always known, just a beautiful spirit inside and out.”

She continued, “I didn’t know it’d be the last time, but in my heart and in my mind, Levon will always be with me because I take him everywhere I go. Yes, indeed. I can see him right now. And some sweet day, we’ll be together again.”

Their decades-long connection is obvious in the video for “You Got to Move.” The joy on both Staples and Helms’ faces makes their affection for each other apparent, and it’s clear they were having the time of their lives during the session. Watch the clip below.

Staples and Levon’s daughter Amy Helm will be celebrating the release of the album with a joint performance at Brooklyn Academy of Music on May 20th and an appearance at the Dirt Farmer Festival on the next day. Afterward, they’ll play a series of UK and Europe dates together.

See both of their tour itineraries below. Grab your tickets to see Staples’ trek of North America, the UK, and Europe beginning next month via Ticketmaster. Snag your seats for Helm’s own intercontinental jaunt here.

Carry Me Home Artwork:

Carry Me Home Tracklist:

1. This Is My Country

2. Trouble in My Mind

3. Farther Along

4. Hand Writing on the Wall

5. I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free

6. Move Along Train

7. This May Be the Last Time

8. When I Go Away

9. Wide River to Cross

10. You Got to Move

11. You Got to Serve Somebody

12. The Weight

Mavis Staples 2022 Tour Dates:

04/01 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival

04/14 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

04/23 – Oxford, MS @ Double Decker Festival 2022

04/24 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Fest 2022

04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World

04/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Tuck Fest

05/14 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

05/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Academy of Music $

05/21 – Accord, NY @ Dirt Farmer Festival at Arrowood Farms $

05/28 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022

06/07 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique $

06/08 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale$

06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret 2022

06/11 – Kidlington, UK @ Kite Festival 2022

06/13 – Stroud, UK @ Subscription Rooms $

06/14 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall $

06/16 – London, UK @ Union Chapel $

06/17 – London, UK @ Union Chapel $

06/19 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

07/09 – Orillia, ON @ Mariposa Folk Festival

07/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center %

07/20 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights %

07/22 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre %

07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field #

07/26 – Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts %

07/29 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater %

07/30 – Sioux City, IA @ Sioux City Orpheum %

08/02 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater %

08/03 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre %

08/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox %

08/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre %

08/09 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts %

08/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %

08/14 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden %

08/17 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater %

08/22 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

08/23 – Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater %

08/26 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield %

09/17 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage %

09/18 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre Berkeley %

09/20 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre %

09/22 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl %

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre %

09/27 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park %

12/09 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Segerstrom Center for the Arts

% = w/ Bonnie Raitt

$ = w/ Amy Helm

# = w/ Chris Stapleton

Amy Helm 2022 Tour Dates:

03/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

03/19 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre ^

03/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre ^

03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall ^

03/23 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre Mobile ^

03/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^

03/26 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^

03/27 – Dallas, TX @ Magestic Theatre ^

04/01 – Turners Falls, MA @ Shea Theater Arts Center

04/02 – Earlville, NY @ Earlville Opera House

04/03 – Rochester, NY @ Louis S. Walk JCC of Greater Rochester

04/06 – New York, NY @ Café Wha

04/08 – Plymouth, MA @ Spire Center for Performing Arts

04/09 – Tabor, NJ @ At The Tabernacle

04/19 – Richmond, VA @ Carpenter Theatre ^

04/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center for the Performing Arts ^

04/21 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theater ^

04/23 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre ^

04/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre ^

04/26 – Augusta, GA @ Miller Theater ^

04/30 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

05/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Academy of Music $

05/21 – Accord, NY @ Dirt Farmer Festival at Arrowood Farms $

05/28 – Frenchtown, NJ @ Artyard

06/07 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique $

06/08 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale $

06/11 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

06/13 – Stroud, UK @ Subscription Rooms $

06/14 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall $

06/16 – London, UK @ Union Chapel $

06/17 – London, UK @ Union Chapel $

06/20 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

08/01 – Big Indian, NY @ Roots Rock Revival 2022

^ = w/ Little Feat

$ = w/ with Mavis Staples