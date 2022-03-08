Max and Iggor Cavalera to Celebrate Classic Sepultura Albums with 2022 “Return Beneath Arise” US Tour

Max and Iggor Cavalera are celebrating the classic Sepultura albums Beneath the Remains and Arise with a 2022 US tour.

Billed as the “Return Beneath Arise” tour, the outing will see the founding Sepultura members playing a hybrid setlist of tracks from their iconic 1989 and 1991 LPs.

The tour kicks off May 22nd in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and runs through a June 25th show in Tempe, Arizona. Highlights include an appearance at Maryland Deathfest and a date at the Gramercy Theater in New York City. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

“After Covid-19 us Metal Heads need to release our aggression with some Beneath the Remains and Arise!” stated Max Cavalera in a press release.

Iggor Cavalera added: “Can’t wait to perform our “Return Beneath Arise” tour for our North American fans. See you in the Pit!!!”

Beneath the Remains and Arise are widely considered Sepultura’s finest albums and two of the greatest thrash/death metal releases of all-time. The band was on the forefront of the transition from thrash to death metal in the late 1980s, with these two albums bridging that creative gap.

Advertisement

Sepultura have since forged a notable career without the Cavalera brothers, who went on to form other major bands such as Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, and Killer Be Billed. Separately, Sepultura have just embarked on their own North American spring tour.

Below you can see the full list of dates for the “Return Beneath Arise” tour. Get tickets here.

Max and Iggor Cavalera’s 2022 “Return Beneath Arise” US Tour Dates:

05/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

05/23 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s

05/24 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

05/25 – Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Music Hall

05/26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/27 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud

05/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Maryland Deathfest

05/31 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

06/01 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

06/02 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

06/03 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

06/04 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

06/05 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Event Center

06/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

06/07 – St. Louis @ Delmar Hall

06/08 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

06/10 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

06/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

06/13 – Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple at Spanish Ballroom

06/14 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

06/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

06/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

06/21 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

06/22 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

06/23 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

06/24 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Outside

06/25 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

Advertisement