Max and Iggor Cavalera to Celebrate Classic Sepultura Albums with 2022 “Return Beneath Arise” US Tour

The May/June trek will see the Cavalera brothers playing songs from Beneath the Remains and Arise

max iggor cavalera return beneath arise 2022 tour
Max and Iggor Cavalera (center, photo by Jim Louvau)
March 8, 2022 | 11:38am ET

    Max and Iggor Cavalera are celebrating the classic Sepultura albums Beneath the Remains and Arise with a 2022 US tour.

    Billed as the “Return Beneath Arise” tour, the outing will see the founding Sepultura members playing a hybrid setlist of tracks from their iconic 1989 and 1991 LPs.

    The tour kicks off May 22nd in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and runs through a June 25th show in Tempe, Arizona. Highlights include an appearance at Maryland Deathfest and a date at the Gramercy Theater in New York City. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    “After Covid-19 us Metal Heads need to release our aggression with some Beneath the Remains and Arise!” stated Max Cavalera in a press release.

    Iggor Cavalera added: “Can’t wait to perform our “Return Beneath Arise” tour for our North American fans. See you in the Pit!!!”

    Beneath the Remains and Arise are widely considered Sepultura’s finest albums and two of the greatest thrash/death metal releases of all-time. The band was on the forefront of the transition from thrash to death metal in the late 1980s, with these two albums bridging that creative gap.

    Sepultura have since forged a notable career without the Cavalera brothers, who went on to form other major bands such as Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, and Killer Be Billed. Separately, Sepultura have just embarked on their own North American spring tour.

    Below you can see the full list of dates for the “Return Beneath Arise” tour. Get tickets here.

    Max and Iggor Cavalera’s 2022 “Return Beneath Arise” US Tour Dates:
    05/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    05/23 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s
    05/24 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
    05/25 – Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Music Hall
    05/26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    05/27 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud
    05/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Maryland Deathfest
    05/31 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
    06/01 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
    06/02 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
    06/03 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs
    06/04 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
    06/05 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Event Center
    06/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
    06/07 – St. Louis @ Delmar Hall
    06/08 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove
    06/10 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
    06/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
    06/13 – Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple at Spanish Ballroom
    06/14 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
    06/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    06/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
    06/21 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
    06/22 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
    06/23 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
    06/24 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Outside
    06/25 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

