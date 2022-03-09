Menu
ME REX Announce Plesiosaur EP, Share “Jupiter Pluvius”: Stream

Marking the English band's second project in 2022 following February's Pterodactyl EP

ME REX Plesiosaur EP Jupiter Pluvius single stream
ME REX, photo courtesy of artist
March 9, 2022 | 2:27pm ET

    English quartet ME REX have announced their latest EP Plesiosaur, out June 17th via Big Scary Monsters, and shared its lead single “Jupiter Pluvius.” Stream it below.

    Plesiosaur’s prehistoric title aligns with the band’s prolific collection dating back to 2016’s Woolly Mammoth EP and continuing through the dual Triceratops/Stegosaurus EP in 2020 and February’s 4-track Pterodactyl EP. They took a detour for the 52-track, shuffle-friendly experimental triumph Megabear in 2021 and despite the project’s renewed nominal connections, ME REX is clearly primed to move into their next era.

    Pre-orders for Plesiosaur are ongoing. It will be available as a double-EP vinyl with Pterodactyl that is expected to ship out at the same time as its digital release. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

    The new track gets its name from the 1819 Joseph Gandy painting that depicts the temple for the Ancient Greek god of rainstorms. In a statement, lead singer Myles McCabe says the song is inspired by “images of God in the popular imagination. What that projection of strength and power onto a cold inanimate object says about our expectations and demands of a deity and of ourselves.”

    The spirited rocker opens with a plea from McCabe: “Jupiter Pluvius flood me with all good shit/ Give me ecstatic fits of dance amid the catatonic monoliths,” followed by a scattered patchwork of prayers and observations that fit together for an insightfully satisfying portrait.

    ME REX is also going on tour as support for Foxing on a European leg this May. Check out the full itinerary below; tickets are available here.

    Plesiosaur EP Artwork:

    ME REX Plesiosaur EP artwork

    Plesiosaur EP Tracklist:
    01. Larger Door
    02. Jupiter Pluvius
    03. Sacred Cancer
    04. Toilet of Venus

    ME REX 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/04 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns *
    05/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon *
    05/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint *
    05/07 – Manchester, UK @ Gullivers *
    05/08 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *
    05/09 – Newport, UK @ Le Pub *
    05/11 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners *
    05/12 – London, UK @ Scala *
    05/14 – Brussels, BE @ AB Club *
    05/16 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell *
    05/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Hebebühne *
    05/18 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree *
    05/19 – Munich, DE @ Kranhalle, Feierwerk *
    05/20 – Trier, DE @ Mergener Hof *
    07/21 – Steventon, UK @ Hill Farm

    * = w/ Foxing

