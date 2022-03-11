Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Serve Up “Sweetest Pie”: Stream

The bakery is officially open, hotties. Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled her new collaboration with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.”

“Hot girl shit/ Me and Dua Lipa gonna get the party lit,” the rapper promises on the track while Dua Lipa croons, “Some of this/ I might give you all of it/ Come get your taste of/ The sweetest pie/ Ooh, it’s the ride of your life/ Hold on, ’cause baby, I might/ I might just give you a bite of/ The sweetest pie.”

The song also arrived with an accompanying music video directed by Dave Meyers. Watch it below.

“Sweetest Pie” follows Megan’s 2021 compilation album Something For Thee Hotties, which she released in October as a special gift to her fans. The project, however, caused a rift with 1501 Entertainment after she had to sue the label over the definition of an “album” under her contract.

Dua Lipa, meanwhile, is currently in the midst of her long-awaited “Future Nostalgia Tour,” which kicked off last month at FTX Arena in Miami. Last week, the “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” singer surprised an 80-year-old superfan on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, dancing with the elderly man to a beat crafted by Questlove and the Roots.