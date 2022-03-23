A Shape-Shifter Haunts Jessie Buckley in Trailer for Alex Garland’s MEN: Watch

Don’t eat the forbidden fruit: A24 has shared the full trailer for Alex Garland’s bone-chilling thriller MEN. The horror film stars Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley as Harper, a widow whose idyllic retreat to the English countryside quickly turns into a vacation from hell.

Settling in at a bed and breakfast, Harper is haunted by the loss of her husband (I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu), who seemingly committed suicide by jumping off their roof, and starts seeing ghosts. To make things worse, the face of her innkeeper (Rory Kinnear) begins popping up everywhere. He even chides her for an eating apple from the garden. “No, no, no, no. Mustn’t do that. Forbidden fruit,” he says before unconvincingly claiming he was joking.

Later on, Kinnear’s character appears as a priest who also fucks with Harper’s mind. “My husband went upstairs to our balcony and let himself go,” she recalls. Instead of offering comfort, he says, “You must wonder why you drove him to it. Might it be true that if you had given him the chance to apologize, he’d still be alive?”

Written and directed by Garland, known for his work on Ex Machina and Annihilation, MEN arrives in theaters on May 20th.

After breaking out with 2020’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Buckley is up for Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 Academy Awards for her portrayal of young Leda in The Lost Daughter. She’ll next be appearing in Sarah Polley’s drama Women Talking.

Meanwhile, Garland is reteaming with A24 for Civil War starring Kirsten Dunst and Kinnear is currently starring in HBO Max’s Our Flag Means Death.

