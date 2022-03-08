Cold War Kids, Big Boi to Headline Sound Mind’s 2022 Mental Health Music Festival

Sound Mind Live has announced the return of its Mental Health Music Festival for a fourth year. After being put on as a drive-in event last year, this year’s fest is set to take place in New York City’s Central Park on Saturday, May 21st. What’s more, fans will be able to livestream the event via TikTok for the very first time.

Headlined by Cold War Kids and Big Boi, the 2022 Sound Mind Mental Health Music Festival will also feature performances from American Authors, KAMAUU, Wrable, and Allison Russel. Comedian Gina Brillon will host the event.

This year’s festival is particularly focused on the mental health impact of the pandemic. In addition to providing support and information on mental health resources, suicide prevention, and self-care practices, Sound Mind aims to galvanize the public to call on legislators for improved crisis response systems across the country. As such, fans who sign a petition to improve mental health response services will be entered to win a signed Cold War Kids snare drum or an autographed microphone from Big Boi.

Advertisement

Related Video

Tickets for the 2022 Sound Mind Mental Health Music Festival will be available here beginning Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m., priced at $40 for general admission and $149.50 for VIP. Proceeds will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Health of New York City, while those watching on TikTok will have the chance to donate to their local NAMI affiliates.

Ahead of the festival proper, Sound Mind will host a series of panel discussions and stripped-down performances on May 19th at the Prime Produce Social Impact Cooperative on W. 54th Street. In addition to intimate sets by some of the festival artists, there will be panels with mental health experts covering Mental Health in Communities of Color, Mental Health in the LGBTQ+ Community, and Mental Health in the Music Industry.

Sound Mind Live and Consequence co-present the Going There with Dr. Mike podcast, which features interviews with your favorite artists about their individual mental health journeys. Season 3 of the show is set to return this spring.

Advertisement