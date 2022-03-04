Meshuggah Unveil New Song “Light the Shortening Fuse”: Stream

Meshuggah have unleashed “Light the Shortening Fuse,” the second single from their upcoming album Immutable (out April 1st).

Following the powerful lead single “The Abysmal Eye,” Meshuggah deliver another crushing piece of progressive metal mastery. The compact and syncopated riffs of “Light the Shortening Fuse” have a heavier emphasis on groove, making the song a bit more accessible. But the Swedish band sacrifices none of its trademark brutality or songwriting complexities in the process.

Thankfully we won’t have to wait much longer to hear the rest of Immutable, which drops in less than a month. The LP was recorded at Sweetspot Studios in Halmstad, Sweden, and mixed by Rickard Bengtsson and Staffan Karlsson. Vlado Meller (Rage Against the Machine, System of a Down) handled the mastering. It marks the band’s first album since 2016’s The Violent Sleep of Reason.

“For us, it wasn’t all that clear that we were making a new album,” said guitarist Mårten Hagström in the initial press announcement for the album. “We knew we could do it, but did we want to do it? We had to decide, ‘Are we doing this or what else are we doing?’ After a long, long discussion, we agreed on certain things. We would make an album with as few restraints as possible.”

Meshuggah are set to hit the road this year in support of the new album. Previously announced 2022 US tour dates were postponed due to an unspecified health issue within the band. The trek will now launch September 16th in Worcester, Massachusetts, and wrap up October 16th in Atlanta, Georgia. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Pre-orders for Immutable on vinyl are available here. Stream “Light the Shortening Fuse” below.

