Metallica and The Coda Collection Unveil Schedule for Concert and Documentary Series

As previously reported, Metallica have teamed up with The Coda Collection for a concert and documentary series spanning the band’s career. Now, the streaming service has rolled out the schedule for the various titles.

The partnership encompasses seven titles, highlighted by two separate “re-edited and remixed” concert films documenting Metallica’s recent 40th anniversary shows in San Francisco.

Concert films Cunning Stunts (1998) and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México (2009) — previously available on home video and DVD — are already available to stream as of today (March 24th). The two separate “Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE” concert films will then hit the streaming service on March 31st and April 7th, respectively.

Advertisement

Related Video

On April 21st, The Coda Collection will add A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica, the 1992 documentary chronicling the creation of the “Black Album.” Then, May 19th will see the premiere of Quebec Magnetic, the 2012 concert film documenting back-to-back shows at Colisée Pepsi in Quebec City on the 2009 “World Magnetic Tour.” And finally, Français Pour Une Nuit, the live performance film showcasing the band’s 2009 set at the Arena of Nîmes in France, will become available on June 9th.

The Coda Collection launched in early 2021 and houses a definitive library of concert films, music documentaries, and more. The collection is available to Amazon Prime members in the US for $4.99 per month and will roll out globally throughout the rest of the year. Visit the Coda Collection website for more information.

Watch a trailer for Metallica’s Coda Collection series below, and keep track of the offerings at this location.

Advertisement