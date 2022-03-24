Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Metallica and The Coda Collection Unveil Schedule for Concert and Documentary Series

Re-edited cuts of the band's recent 40th anniversary shows are hitting the service on March 31st and April 7th

metallica coda collection
Metallica (photo by Raymond Ahner)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 24, 2022 | 10:29am ET

    As previously reported, Metallica have teamed up with The Coda Collection for a concert and documentary series spanning the band’s career. Now, the streaming service has rolled out the schedule for the various titles.

    The partnership encompasses seven titles, highlighted by two separate “re-edited and remixed” concert films documenting Metallica’s recent 40th anniversary shows in San Francisco.

    Concert films Cunning Stunts (1998) and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México (2009) — previously available on home video and DVD — are already available to stream as of today (March 24th). The two separate “Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE” concert films will then hit the streaming service on March 31st and April 7th, respectively.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    On April 21st, The Coda Collection will add A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica, the 1992 documentary chronicling the creation of the “Black Album.” Then, May 19th will see the premiere of Quebec Magnetic, the 2012 concert film documenting back-to-back shows at Colisée Pepsi in Quebec City on the 2009 “World Magnetic Tour.” And finally, Français Pour Une Nuit, the live performance film showcasing the band’s 2009 set at the Arena of Nîmes in France, will become available on June 9th.

    lars ulrich toilet ripleys museum
     Editor's Pick
    Creepy Lars Ulrich Metallica Toilet Acquired by a Museum in Denmark

    The Coda Collection launched in early 2021 and houses a definitive library of concert films, music documentaries, and more. The collection is available to Amazon Prime members in the US for $4.99 per month and will roll out globally throughout the rest of the year. Visit the Coda Collection website for more information.

    Watch a trailer for Metallica’s Coda Collection series below, and keep track of the offerings at this location.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Dream Widow EP Review

Dave Grohl Constructs an Awesome Extreme Metal Ride with Dream Widow’s Debut EP: Review

March 24, 2022

Brandon Boyd

Brandon Boyd on New Incubus Music and Navigating the Band's Fit in the Rock Scene

March 23, 2022

ALS Patient Requests Tool

ALS Patient with Complete Paralysis Asks to Hear Tool Album via Brain Implant

March 23, 2022

Oxymorrons - Heavy Culture

Heavy Culture: Oxymorrons on Queens Upbringing, Haitian Heritage, and Fighting Stereotypes

March 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Metallica and The Coda Collection Unveil Schedule for Concert and Documentary Series

Menu Shop Search Sale