Michael Chiklis on Portraying Red Auerbach, Sparring with John C. Reilly, and Meeting Magic Johnson on Set of The Fantastic Four

The actor/musician takes us into HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Michael Chiklis Red Auerbach Winning Time
Kyle Meredith With Michael Chiklis/Photo via Warrick Page, HBO
Consequence Staff
March 14, 2022 | 12:22pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Michael Chiklis phones in to talk with Kyle Meredith about his portrayal of legendary Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach in the HBO series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. The Shield actor tells us what it was like to play a hero of his as a principal antagonist as seen through the eyes of Jerry Buss and the LA Lakers, getting to spar over a great script with John C. Reilly, and how he sees Coach Auerbach as a progressive thinker in his era of basketball.

    Chiklis also takes us back to having the real Magic Johnson on the set of The Fantastic Four and compares his likeness to the one we see on screen as played by Quincy Isaiah.

    Listen to Michael Chiklis discuss Winning Time and more above, or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

