Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Midlake Break Down New Album For the Sake of Bethel Woods Track by Track: Exclusive

A deep dive into each song on the Texas folk band's first new album in nearly a decade

Midlake For the Sake of Bethel Woods Track by Track
Midlake Track by Track, photo by Barbara FG
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 18, 2022 | 10:01am ET

    Our Track by Track feature provides artists a space to share the stories behind each song on their latest release. Today, Midlake frontman Eric Pulido takes a deep dive into the band’s new LP, For the Sake of Bethel Woods. The band is also taking over our Instagram on Friday (March 28th), and you can follow along here.

    Midlake are back today with For the Sake of Bethel Woods, the band’s first new album since 2013.

    To record the album, Midlake brought in an outside producer for the first time: Grammy winner John Congleton, who is known for working with St. Vincent, Explosions in the Sky, and Sharon Van Etten. The Texas folk band’s return comes after a much-needed “indefinite pause” from 2014 to 2020 allowing each member to focus on outside projects and their personal lives.

    Advertisement

    As frontman Eric Pulido tells Consequence, a visit from member Jesse Chandler’s late father in a dream gave the group the final push to reconvene. “I wanted to invest myself in other endeavors both musically and personally, and I didn’t think it would be possible for all those things, plus Midlake, to coexist,” he remembers. “What ultimately brought us back [was] our respective desire to reunite, most beautifully referenced in Jesse’s dream about his late father encouraging him to do so.”

    Upon their return to the studio, the band demonstrated their willingness to embrace new approaches to songwriting on tracks like “Glistening,” “Exile,” and “Gone,” while also staying true to their origins on songs like “Feast of Carrion.” Stream For the Sake of Bethel Woods and read Pulido’s Track by Track breakdown below.

    Midlake are also embarking on a 2022 tour in support of For the Sake of Bethel Woods; you can get tickets here.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

yumi zouma present tense

Yumi Zouma Break Down New Album Present Tense Track By Track: Exclusive

March 18, 2022

kihyun voyager

Kihyun Breaks Down His First Solo Album Voyager Track By Track: Exclusive

March 15, 2022

Bob Moses The Silence in Between

Bob Moses Break Down New Album The Silence in Between Track by Track: Exclusive

March 4, 2022

joywave cleanse

Joywave Break Down New Album Cleanse Track by Track: Exclusive

February 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Midlake Break Down New Album For the Sake of Bethel Woods Track by Track: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale