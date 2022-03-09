Mike Campbell on External Combustion and Getting Songwriting Advice from Bob Dylan

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mike Campbell catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about External Combustion, his latest album with The Dirty Knobs. The Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers co-founder discusses becoming more of a lyricist, having Margo Price and Ian Hunter guest on the record, and getting songwriting advice from Bob Dylan.

Campbell also teamed back up with his Heartbreakers bandmate Benmont Tench and talked about what the future of their archives looks like, before going back to 1982’s Long After Dark to tell us about making “Keep a Little Soul” with Darlene Love and feeling at odds with the ’80s sound of the time.

He also insinuates he’s not with Fleetwood Mac anymore, which keeps his schedule open for the upcoming tour with The Dirty Knobs in which they’ll also finally get to play their Wreckless Abandon LP that was released in 2020.

Listen to Mike Campbell discussing External Combustion above, or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below.