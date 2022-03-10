R.I.P. Mike Cross, Founding Sponge Guitarist Dies at 57

Mike Cross, the founding guitarist of alt-rock band Sponge, has died at the age of 57. No cause of death was given, but his passing was confirmed by Sponge and Golden Robot Records.

As Sponge’s guitarist and backing vocalist from 1992 through 2000, Cross was a member of the group during their heyday. The Detroit band scored hits on the alternative rock and mainstream rock charts with “Plowed” and “Molly (16 Candles Down the Drain)” from their Gold-certified 1994 debut album, Rotting Piñata. They once again landed on the charts with “Wax Ecstatic (To Sell Angelina)” and “Have You Seen Mary” from their 1996 sophomore effort, Wax Ecstatic.

Cross stayed on for one more album, 1998’s New Pop Sunday before he and his brother, bassist Tim Cross, both left the band in 2000. Sponge have continued to tour and release albums since then, with frontman Vinnie Dombroski as the lone founding member remaining in the group.

Prior to Sponge, Mike Cross played in the band Loudhouse, and more recently he formed the group MC Roads, releasing the No Nostalgia EP in 2021 via Golden Robot Records.

The label paid tribute to Cross on Facebook, stating, “We are devastated to hear of the passing of our rock n roll brother and GRR family member – Mike Cross. … What a gracious, wonderful human who had the voice of a husky angel and played guitar like the best of them, all of our global team wish music love to his brother Tim, band mates, friends and family. A sad day for rock n roll but a great day for that ever expanding rock band in heaven …. Who we are sure Mike is part of now.”

Sponge posted a photo of Cross on Facebook, writing, “It is with heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of Mike Cross. One of the musical architects and founding member of Sponge. His influence and talent will be missed.”

Our condolences go out to Mike Cross’ family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time. See the videos for two of Sponge’s biggest hits — “Plowed” and “Molly (16 Candles Down the Drain)” — below.