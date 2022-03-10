Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. Mike Cross, Founding Sponge Guitarist Dies at 57

A member of the Detroit band when they scored '90s rock hits like "Plowed" and "Molly (16 Candles Down the Drain)"

Mike Cross of Sponge dies
Mike Cross, via Golden Robot Records
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 10, 2022 | 10:38am ET

    Mike Cross, the founding guitarist of alt-rock band Sponge, has died at the age of 57. No cause of death was given, but his passing was confirmed by Sponge and Golden Robot Records.

    As Sponge’s guitarist and backing vocalist from 1992 through 2000, Cross was a member of the group during their heyday. The Detroit band scored hits on the alternative rock and mainstream rock charts with “Plowed” and “Molly (16 Candles Down the Drain)” from their Gold-certified 1994 debut album, Rotting Piñata. They once again landed on the charts with “Wax Ecstatic (To Sell Angelina)” and “Have You Seen Mary” from their 1996 sophomore effort, Wax Ecstatic.

    Cross stayed on for one more album, 1998’s New Pop Sunday before he and his brother, bassist Tim Cross, both left the band in 2000. Sponge have continued to tour and release albums since then, with frontman Vinnie Dombroski as the lone founding member remaining in the group.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Prior to Sponge, Mike Cross played in the band Loudhouse, and more recently he formed the group MC Roads, releasing the No Nostalgia EP in 2021 via Golden Robot Records.

    The label paid tribute to Cross on Facebook, stating, “We are devastated to hear of the passing of our rock n roll brother and GRR family member – Mike Cross. … What a gracious, wonderful human who had the voice of a husky angel and played guitar like the best of them, all of our global team wish music love to his brother Tim, band mates, friends and family. A sad day for rock n roll but a great day for that ever expanding rock band in heaven …. Who we are sure Mike is part of now.”

    Sponge posted a photo of Cross on Facebook, writing, “It is with heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of Mike Cross. One of the musical architects and founding member of Sponge. His influence and talent will be missed.”

    Advertisement

    Our condolences go out to Mike Cross’ family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time. See the videos for two of Sponge’s biggest hits — “Plowed” and “Molly (16 Candles Down the Drain)” — below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

alexisonfire new album otherness

Alexisonfire Announce First Album in 13 Years, Share New Song "Sweet Dreams of Otherness": Stream

March 10, 2022

tallah telescope

Tallah Announce New Album, Share Video for "Telescope": Stream

March 9, 2022

tenacious d 2022 us tour fall dates

Tenacious D Extend 2022 US Tour to Fall

March 9, 2022

Louder Than Life 2022

Louder Than Life 2022 Festival Lineup: Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS, Red Hot Chili Peppers and More

March 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Mike Cross, Founding Sponge Guitarist Dies at 57

Menu Shop Search Sale