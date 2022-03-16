Mike Myers Takes on a Secret Society in Trailer for The Pentaverate: Watch

Mike Myers has offered a first look at his upcoming Netflix show titled The Pentaverate with a new teaser trailer. The comedy series will premiere on the streamer on May 5th. Watch the clip below.

Revisiting his Austin Powers era, Myers will be playing eight characters, including a Canadian news journalist named Ken Scarborough who sets out to expose a secret society named the Pentaverate to win his job back, conspiracy theorist Anthony Lansdowne, and far-right radio host Rex Smith.

He will also portray the Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member Lord Lordington, former media mogul Bruce Baldwin, ex-Russia oligarch Mishu Ivanov, former rock ‘n roll manager Shep Gordon, and tech genius Jason Eccleston, who invented the Pentaverate’s super computer, MENTOR.

“What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?” reads the official logline. “As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!”

The cast is rounded out by Ken Jeong as casino mogul Skip Cho and Keegan-Michael Key as nuclear physicist Dr. Hobart Clark, along with Debi Mazar as Patty Davis, the executive assistant to the Pentaverate; Richard McCabe as Exalted Pikeman Higgins, head of the society’s security force; and Jennifer Saunders as The Maester of Dubrovnik and Saester of Dubrovnik. The former character is the head investigator for the Pentaverate, while the latter is the Maester’s sister and protects the spare key for the Pentaverate’s voting apparatus. Finally, Lydia West plays Reilly Clayton, a young woman working with Ken, and Jeremy Irons narrates the series.

Netflix will air six 30-minute episodes of The Pentaverate, which was created by Myers and directed by Tim Kirkby (Fleabag). Both served as executive producers along with John Lyons, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns for Jax Media, and Jason Weinberg.

The Pentaverate actually hearkens back to Myers’ 1993 film So I Married an Axe Murderer, in which his character Stuart Mackenzie mentioned conspiracy theories about a secret society of the same name.