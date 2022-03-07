Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Pledge $3 Million Donation to Aid Ukrainian Refugees

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have agreed to match up to $3 million in donations toward humanitarian aid for Kunis’ native Ukraine, the couple announced in a social media post this week. The two actors have started a GoFundMe to provide housing and relief supplies to refugees of Ukraine following the ongoing invasion by Russia.

“I have always considered myself an American, a proud American,” Kunis, who immigrated from Ukraine to the US in 1991, said in the clip. “But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian. The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.”

Kunis and Kutcher’s GoFundMe benefits Flexport.org, an organization that sends shipments of supplies to various refugee sites, as well as Airbnb, who are providing free short-term housing to refugees amid the crisis. Their fundraiser has since surpassed $15 million.

“The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but being strong and brave doesn’t mean you aren’t worthy of support,” Kunis added. You can donate to the couple’s GoFundMe here, and see their video below.

Since Russia began their invasion last week, various business and artists have offered their support to Ukraine. Live Nation and Spotify both ceased business in Russia this week, as did Netflix, while artists including Green Day, Nick Cave, and Iggy Pop have all canceled Russian tour dates. Disney, Warner Bros, Sony, and Paramount also paused major film releases in Russia.