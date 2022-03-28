Miley Cyrus Announces First-Ever Live Album ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE

Miley Cyrus has spent over half her life in the spotlight, and now her legacy as a performer is finally being put to tape. Today, the multi-hyphenate star has announced her first-ever live album, ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE. The 20-track LP, which you can pre-save now, is due out on April 1st.
ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE documents each distinct Cyrus era, from the teen heartbreak of early hits like “7 Things” to the punky spirit of her newer material like “Never Be Me.” The album also includes brand-new songs “ATTENTION” and “You,” the latter of which Cyrus debuted during her recent New Year’s Eve special alongside Pete Davidson.
Further cementing her legacy as the queen of covers, ATTENTION includes Cyrus’ beloved renditions of classics like “Heart of Glass,” as well as some intriguing mash-ups, such as “We Can’t Stop” mixed with Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?” Considering Cyrus put on one of Consequence staff’s top live shows of 2021, this compilation is bound to be good.
ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE was recorded during Cyrus’ performance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena in February 2022. You can check out the live album’s full tracklist and artwork below, as well as a brief teaser trailer.
Cyrus’ last studio album was 2020’s Plastic Hearts. Highlights of her 2021 included a feature on Lil Nas X’s debut album as well as a musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live.
ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE Artwork:
ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE Tracklist:
01. ATTENTION
02. We Can’t Stop X Where Is My Mind?
03. Plastic Hearts
04. Heart of Glass
05. 4×4
06. (SMS) Bangerz
07. Dooo It!
08. 23
09. Never Be Me
10. Maybe
11. 7 Things
12. Bang Bang X See You Again
13. Jolene
14. High
15. You
16. Like a Prayer
17. Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)
19. The Climb
20. Wrecking Ball X Nothing Compares 2 U
21. Party in the USA