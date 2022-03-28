Menu
Miley Cyrus Announces First-Ever Live Album ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE

Featuring highlights from all Cyrus' eras

attention miley cyrus live album announcement
Miley Cyrus, photo by Vijat Mohindra
March 28, 2022 | 11:41am ET

    Miley Cyrus has spent over half her life in the spotlight, and now her legacy as a performer is finally being put to tape. Today, the multi-hyphenate star has announced her first-ever live album, ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE. The 20-track LP, which you can pre-save now, is due out on April 1st.

    ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE documents each distinct Cyrus era, from the teen heartbreak of early hits like “7 Things” to the punky spirit of her newer material like “Never Be Me.” The album also includes brand-new songs “ATTENTION” and “You,” the latter of which Cyrus debuted during her recent New Year’s Eve special alongside Pete Davidson.

    Further cementing her legacy as the queen of covers, ATTENTION includes Cyrus’ beloved renditions of classics like “Heart of Glass,” as well as some intriguing mash-ups, such as “We Can’t Stop” mixed with Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?” Considering Cyrus put on one of Consequence staff’s top live shows of 2021, this compilation is bound to be good.

    Related Video

    ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE was recorded during Cyrus’ performance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena in February 2022. You can check out the live album’s full tracklist and artwork below, as well as a brief teaser trailer.

    Cyrus’ last studio album was 2020’s Plastic HeartsHighlights of her 2021 included a feature on Lil Nas X’s debut album as well as a musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live.

    ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE Artwork:

    ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE Tracklist:
    01. ATTENTION
    02. We Can’t Stop X Where Is My Mind?
    03. Plastic Hearts
    04. Heart of Glass
    05. 4×4
    06. (SMS) Bangerz
    07. Dooo It!
    08. 23
    09. Never Be Me
    10. Maybe
    11. 7 Things
    12. Bang Bang X See You Again
    13. Jolene
    14. High
    15. You
    16. Like a Prayer
    17. Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)
    19. The Climb
    20. Wrecking Ball X Nothing Compares 2 U
    21. Party in the USA

