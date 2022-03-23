Menu
Miley Cyrus’ Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Being Struck By Lightning

Fortunately, "My crew, band, friends, and family who were all traveling with me are safe"

Photo via Instagram
March 23, 2022 | 9:57am ET

    Miley Cyrus’ plane was forced to make an emergency landing in South America on Tuesday after being struck by lightning.

    In an Instagram post (see below), Cyrus shared a video of the lightning struck and a photo of the subsequent damage caused to one of its wings.

    Fortunately, “My crew, band, friends, and family who were all traveling with me are safe,” Cyrus wrote. However, as a result of the incident she has canceled a concert in Paraguay scheduled for Wednesday.

    Related Video

    Cyrus is amidst a South American tour, which has included appearances at Lollapalooza’s festivals in Chile and Argentina. As of now, she is still scheduled to play Lollapalooza Brasil on Saturday.

    Last month, Elton John’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the UK following a hydraulics failure.

