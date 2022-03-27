Menu
Miley Cyrus Delivers Tearful Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Cyrus sang a moving rendition of "Angels Like You" in honor of the Foo Fighters drummer

Miley Cyrus Taylor Hawkins
Miley Cyrus’ Taylor Hawkins tribute, photo via YouTube
March 27, 2022 | 1:35pm ET

    Taylor Hawkins was heavy on the mind of Miley Cyrus when she took the stage at Lollapalooza Brasil on Saturday — the very same festival Foo Fighters had also been scheduled to perform at before Hawkins’ tragic death on Friday.

    Prior to taking the stage, Cyrus announced that she would be dedicating her set to “my friend Taylor Hawkins.” She continued by describing Hawkins as “the most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll!

    “I’ve got this with a little help from my friend TH above & all of you,” Cyrus added. “Let’s do it.”

    Related Video

    During her actual set, Cyrus further addressed her relationship with Hawkins, revealing that he was the first person she called following an emergency plane landing last week. “He was already at the festival and that would have been a time that I would have gotten to see my friend and I didn’t,” Cyrus said, fighting back tears. “I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time.”

    “I know that any time that I get onstage and any time that I get to play with my band — which if anything ever f**king happened to any one of them it would fucking kill me,” Cyrus continued. “So I couldn’t imagine how the Foo Fighters felt today.”

    Cyrus proceeded to dedicate her performance of “Angels Like You” to Hawkins and the sang the song with him photographed displayed in the background.

    See video of Cyrus’ tribute below.

    Since news of Hawkins’ tragic death was announced Friday evening, virtually every major rocker has paid tribute to the legendary drummer. Stevie Nicks, RUSH, Tom Morello, Ozzy Osbourne, Lars Ulrich, Travis Barker, and more commemorated Hawkins on social media, while Liam Gallagher dedicated a performance of “Live Forever” in his honor.

