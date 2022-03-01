Ministry Unveil Video for “Sabotage Is Sex!” Featuring Jello Biafra: Stream

Ministry have shared the music video for “Sabotage Is Sex!” featuring punk icon Jello Biafra. The track hails from Ministry’s latest album, Moral Hygiene.

Amazingly, the new clip marks the first time Biafra has ever appeared in an official music video. It also reunites the former Dead Kennedys frontman with Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen, his co-conspirator in the collaborative Lard project in the late 1980s.

The gritty homespun video was created by director Joel Smith and compiled from self-shot footage by Jourgensen and Biafra. The two filmed their respective parts at home in an economic, DIY fashion.

“Jello and I have been friends and music collaborators for decades,” Jourgensen remarked in a press release. “I had no idea he’d never done a video before and I’m honored to pop that creative cherry for him on ‘Sabotage Is Sex.’ It’s crazy how tech savvy we’ve all gotten yet somehow it all seems very punk rock to shoot a video at home with just an iPhone. Who knows, maybe one day there will be a Lard video?”

Added Biafra: “My compliments to the chef!! Not like any other Ministry video either. It’s amazing what can be done dirt cheap in your bedroom, with some kool found footage and a few clever ideas. Two phones, two takes and my work is done. Fun! I knew there’d finally come a day where I could bust out those Fez hats kids stole from their parents, and threw at Dead Kennedys on our ‘85 FrankenChrist tour.”

The video arrives a day before Ministry launch their “Industrial Strength” US tour with Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity. The outing kicks off tomorrow (March 2nd) in Columbus, Ohio, and runs through an April 18th show in Seattle. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Watch the video for “Sabotage Is Sex!” below, followed by Heavy Consequence‘s 2021 interview with Jourgensen, who told us a new Lard album is in the works.