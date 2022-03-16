Industrial icons Ministry rolled into the Wellmont Theatre in Montclair, New Jersey, on March 12th, bringing fellow legendary acts Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity with them.

In addition to supporting their 2021 album, Moral Hygiene, Ministry are also celebrating the belated 30th anniversary of The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste. As such, frontman Al Jourgensen and company performed four songs off the 1989 album: “Breathe,” “Burning Inside,” “So What” and “Thieves.”

The Ministry setlist also offered up a rare treat with a pair songs by Pailhead, Jourgensen’s ’80s side project with Ian MacKaye (Fugazi, Minor Threat), as well as a set-closing cover of the Iggy & The Stooges classic “Search and Destroy” (which appears on Moral Hygiene). For most of the set, Ministry performed behind a chain-link fence, which eventually came down for the encore.

Melvins served as direct support, taking the stage right before Ministry. King Buzzo and the boys played a 12-song set that spanned their entire career, with no more than two songs from any one album. An image of Endora (Agnes Moorehead) from the ’60s sitcom Bewitched served as the backdrop for the performance.

Corrosion of Conformity opened the festivities, delivering an eight-song set culled mostly from 1994’s Deliverance and 1996’s Wiseblood. The band sounded as solid as ever, serving up their signature brand of stoner and sludge metal.

The “Industrial Strength Tour” continues through an April 18th gig in Seattle, with tickets for the remaining shows available via Ticketmaster.

Check out a video conversation between Ministry’s Al Jourgensen and Melvins’ Buzz Osborne for Consequence’s Two for the Road series below, followed by our photos from the New Jersey gig.

Photo Gallery – Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity in New Jersey (click to enlarge and scroll through):

All photos by Melinda Oswandel (@melindaoswandel)

Ministry Setlist:

Breathe

The Missing

Deity

Stigmata

Supernaut (Black Sabbath cover)

Don’t Stand in Line (Pailhead cover)

Man Should Surrender (Pailhead cover)

Burning Inside

N.W.O.

Just One Fix

Thieves

So What

Encore:

Alert Level

Good Trouble

Search and Destroy (Iggy and The Stooges cover)