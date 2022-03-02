Mitski Cements Superstar Status with Thrilling Late-Night Performance on Kimmel: Watch

Mitski took a brief pause from her ongoing world tour and stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night. The Japanese-American singer showcased her latest opus, Laurel Hell, with a performance of “Stay Soft.” As has become par for the course, Mitski commanded the late-night stage like the superstar that she is, bringing the song to life with a choreographed performance of hand gestures, dancing, and other theatrics. Oh, and she also sounded great! See for yourself below.

The “Laurel Hell Tour” boasts another month’s worth of North American shows before taking Mitski and her band to Europe starting in April. You can read our review of her recent Asheville show here, and grab tickets to her upcoming dates here.

Also be on the lookout for Mitski’s collaboration with David Byrne, which appears on the soundtrack to A24’s new film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

