Modest Mouse and Johnny Marr Are Working Together Again

It’s no secret Johnny Marr enjoyed his time in Modest Mouse from 2006 to 2009. In a new interview with Spin reflecting upon the 15th anniversary of We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, Modest Mouse’s frontman Isaac Brock revealed they’ve (remotely) reunited with Marr to work on new material together.

“We’ve already started working on some stuff together,” Brock said. “We just finished a song, ‘Rivers of Rivers’ — actually I think it’s just ‘Rivers of…’ — but it’s in a pen-pal sort of way. International travel isn’t what it once was at the moment.”

Marr added, “I played on that new Modest Mouse song, and there are a couple of other things knocking around that Isaac’s writing. As Isaac said, air travel isn’t quite what it was. But hopefully, when the world tilts back on its axis, I’ll be jumping on a plane, I think.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Marr recalled the immediate connection he felt with the band when they first started working together. “You know when the chemistry is right. You get this kind of brotherhood,” the former member of The Smiths said. “It really was like that those first couple weeks. As much fun as it is — Modest Mouse had had a lot of success then, and we were all living pretty privileged lives — but it was a 14-hour day every day. You’re rolling your sleeves up. Whether you want to admit it or not, you know there’s a lot at stake.”

During an interview with Stereogum in October of last year, Marr gave Brock the highest of praise, calling him “the greatest lyricist I’ve ever worked with.” He elaborated, “I’ve seen him write an amazing song, and then make it better, and then make it better again.”

Modest Mouse’s most recent album,The Golden Casket, came out in June of last year. In April, they’re headed out on a lengthy world tour with The Cribs (another band of which Marr was once a member). Snag your tickets here.

Meanwhile, Marr shared his double album Fever Dreams Pts. 1-4 in February. Starting in August, he’ll join The Killers on their North American tour; grab your seats via Ticketmaster.