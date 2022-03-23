Moonlight Soundtrack Gets Deluxe Vinyl Reissue for 5th Anniversary of Oscar Win

A24 has announced a deluxe vinyl box set of the Moonlight soundtrack in honor of the film’s historic Oscar win five years ago.
The reissue will feature the full original soundtrack by Nicholas Britell as well as eleven previously unreleased tracks like “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue,” “I’ve Seen Good and You Ain’t It,” and “Why’d You Call Me?” In addition, the box set includes a dual bound sewn book; Britell’s original, handwritten score to “Little’s Theme”; and a commemorative essay by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. Pre-orders are now ongoing.
“It’s been so exciting to revisit Moonlight with Barry and to now present this five year anniversary edition deluxe vinyl,” said Britell in a statement. “Working on Moonlight was a truly unforgettable journey for all of us, and we are thrilled to celebrate this five year anniversary with such a special vinyl release.”
At the 2017 Academy Awards, Moonlight took home the trophy for Best Picture following a snafu in which competitor La La Land was first named the big winner of the night due to a mix-up of envelopes. Britell’s work also earned a nomination for Best Original Score, but lost out to Justin Hurwitz for La La Land.
Check out the cover art and full tracklist for Moonlight‘s deluxe vinyl reissue below.
Moonlight Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (5 Year Anniversary Edition) Artwork:
Moonlight Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (5 Year Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
01. Every N****r Is a Star
02. Little’s Theme
03. Ride Home
04. Vesperae Solennes de Confessore in C Major
05. The Middle of the World
06. The Spot
07. Interlude
08. Chiron’s Theme
09. Metrorail Closing
10. Chiron’s Theme Chopped & Screwed (Knock Down Stay Down)
11. You Don’t Even Know
12. Don’t Look at Me
13. Cell Therapy
14. Atlanta Ain’t but so Big
15. Sweet Dreams
16. Chef’s Special
17. Hello Stranger
18. Black’s Theme
19. Who Is You?
20. End Credits Suite
21. Bonus Track: The Culmination
22. But I Ain’t Soft
23. In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue
24. I’ve Seen Good and You Ain’t It
25. What You Cry About
26. Cucurrucucu Paloma
27. Why’d You Call Me?
28. You Just Drove Down Here?
29. Classic Man – Moonlight C&S
30. That’s Some Real Shit