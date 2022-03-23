Moonlight Soundtrack Gets Deluxe Vinyl Reissue for 5th Anniversary of Oscar Win

A24 has announced a deluxe vinyl box set of the Moonlight soundtrack in honor of the film’s historic Oscar win five years ago.

The reissue will feature the full original soundtrack by Nicholas Britell as well as eleven previously unreleased tracks like “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue,” “I’ve Seen Good and You Ain’t It,” and “Why’d You Call Me?” In addition, the box set includes a dual bound sewn book; Britell’s original, handwritten score to “Little’s Theme”; and a commemorative essay by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

“It’s been so exciting to revisit Moonlight with Barry and to now present this five year anniversary edition deluxe vinyl,” said Britell in a statement. “Working on Moonlight was a truly unforgettable journey for all of us, and we are thrilled to celebrate this five year anniversary with such a special vinyl release.”

At the 2017 Academy Awards, Moonlight took home the trophy for Best Picture following a snafu in which competitor La La Land was first named the big winner of the night due to a mix-up of envelopes. Britell’s work also earned a nomination for Best Original Score, but lost out to Justin Hurwitz for La La Land.

Check out the cover art and full tracklist for Moonlight‘s deluxe vinyl reissue below.

Moonlight Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (5 Year Anniversary Edition) Artwork:

Moonlight Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (5 Year Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:

01. Every N****r Is a Star

02. Little’s Theme

03. Ride Home

04. Vesperae Solennes de Confessore in C Major

05. The Middle of the World

06. The Spot

07. Interlude

08. Chiron’s Theme

09. Metrorail Closing

10. Chiron’s Theme Chopped & Screwed (Knock Down Stay Down)

11. You Don’t Even Know

12. Don’t Look at Me

13. Cell Therapy

14. Atlanta Ain’t but so Big

15. Sweet Dreams

16. Chef’s Special

17. Hello Stranger

18. Black’s Theme

19. Who Is You?

20. End Credits Suite

21. Bonus Track: The Culmination

22. But I Ain’t Soft

23. In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue

24. I’ve Seen Good and You Ain’t It

25. What You Cry About

26. Cucurrucucu Paloma

27. Why’d You Call Me?

28. You Just Drove Down Here?

29. Classic Man – Moonlight C&S

30. That’s Some Real Shit