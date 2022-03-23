Menu
Moonlight Soundtrack Gets Deluxe Vinyl Reissue for 5th Anniversary of Oscar Win

Featuring eleven previously unreleased tracks from the score

moonlight original motion picture soundtrack five year anniversary deluxe vinyl box set reissue
Moonlight (A24)
March 23, 2022 | 1:52pm ET

    A24 has announced a deluxe vinyl box set of the Moonlight soundtrack in honor of the film’s historic Oscar win five years ago.

    The reissue will feature the full original soundtrack by Nicholas Britell as well as eleven previously unreleased tracks like “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue,” “I’ve Seen Good and You Ain’t It,” and “Why’d You Call Me?” In addition, the box set includes a dual bound sewn book; Britell’s original, handwritten score to “Little’s Theme”; and a commemorative essay by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

    “It’s been so exciting to revisit Moonlight with Barry and to now present this five year anniversary edition deluxe vinyl,” said Britell in a statement. “Working on Moonlight was a truly unforgettable journey for all of us, and we are thrilled to celebrate this five year anniversary with such a special vinyl release.”

    At the 2017 Academy Awards, Moonlight took home the trophy for Best Picture following a snafu in which competitor La La Land was first named the big winner of the night due to a mix-up of envelopes. Britell’s work also earned a nomination for Best Original Score, but lost out to Justin Hurwitz for La La Land.

    Check out the cover art and full tracklist for Moonlight‘s deluxe vinyl reissue below.

    Moonlight Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (5 Year Anniversary Edition) Artwork:

    moonlight original motion picture soundtrack five year anniversary deluxe vinyl box set reissue

    Moonlight Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (5 Year Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
    01. Every N****r Is a Star
    02. Little’s Theme
    03. Ride Home
    04. Vesperae Solennes de Confessore in C Major
    05. The Middle of the World
    06. The Spot
    07. Interlude
    08. Chiron’s Theme
    09. Metrorail Closing
    10. Chiron’s Theme Chopped & Screwed (Knock Down Stay Down)
    11. You Don’t Even Know
    12. Don’t Look at Me
    13. Cell Therapy
    14. Atlanta Ain’t but so Big
    15. Sweet Dreams
    16. Chef’s Special
    17. Hello Stranger
    18. Black’s Theme
    19. Who Is You?
    20. End Credits Suite
    21. Bonus Track: The Culmination
    22. But I Ain’t Soft
    23. In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue
    24. I’ve Seen Good and You Ain’t It
    25. What You Cry About
    26. Cucurrucucu Paloma
    27. Why’d You Call Me?
    28. You Just Drove Down Here?
    29. Classic Man – Moonlight C&S
    30. That’s Some Real Shit

