Morrissey Announces Las Vegas Residency

"Viva Moz Vegas" launches this summer

Morrissey, photo by Jake Walters
March 21, 2022 | 10:11am ET

    Morrissey has announced “Viva Moz Vegas,” a multi-date residency taking place at Las Vegas’ Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

    The Vegas residency “will serve as an intimate, invigorating dive into Morrissey’s expansive career from his early days to the new album,” according to a press release. “As an artist who is always trying new things, and never wanting to repeat himself, this could be fans’ only chance to experience the provocative combination of Morrissey in Las Vegas. These shows are not to be missed.”

    “Viva Moz Vegas” currently spans five shows taking place in July 2022. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation fan pre-sale precedes the public on-sale beginning Thursday, March 24th (using the code SHOWTIME).

    Prior to the Vegas residency, Morrissey will co-headline Pasadena’s Cruel World Fest in May.

    Morrissey 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/14 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest
    05/15 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest
    07/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    07/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    07/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    07/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    07/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

