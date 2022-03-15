Boys and School Befuddle Ms. Marvel in First Trailer for Coming-of-Age Superhero Series: Watch

Disney+ has shared the first trailer for Ms. Marvel, a coming-of-age superhero drama that seems to be pitched somewhere between Captain Marvel and Lizzie McGuire.

Ms. Marvel is based on a version of the character that debuted in a 2014 comic series as Marvel’s first Muslim superhero. It stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen growing up in New Jersey. As if it weren’t enough that the hot boy barely notices her, a mean white girl keeps mispronouncing her name, and her parents and teachers are constantly on her back, she now has to protect humanity from a dire threat, too.

“It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City that save the world,” she sighs in the trailer. Luckily for the world, that’s not true. Over “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, we see Kamala Khan send energy punches through the air and hold of a hail of bullets. “I’m a superhero,” she realizes.

Ms Marvel was created by Bisha K. Ali and will begin streaming on Disney+ on June 8th. Check out the trailer below. It’s part of the next wave of prestige Disney+ series, which also includes Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and shows about Agatha Karness and Echo.