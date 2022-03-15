MUNA Announce New Album and Tour, Share “Anything But Me”: Stream

Life’s so fun, life’s so fun, MUNA’s got a new record a single coming on! Hot off their TikTok-dominating Phoebe Bridgers-collaboration “Silk Chiffon,” the indie pop trio have announced their third LP, MUNA, is out June 24th, and shared the album’s first single, “Anything But Me.” Plus, the band has shared a new round of 2022 tour dates (get tickets here).

Like “Silk Chiffon” before it, MUNA sees Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson, and Josette Maskin move beyond angst and heartbreak for lyrics as light as the music that soundtracks them. As the band’s first full-length since being dropped from RCA and signing to Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, MUNA was a concerted effort by the trio to remind themselves of their strength.

“What ultimately keeps us together,” Maskin said, “is knowing that someone’s going to hear each one of these songs and use it to make a change they need in their life. That people are going to feel a kind of catharsis, even if it’s a catharsis that I might never have known myself, because I’m fucked up.” McPherson added, “I hope this album helps people connect to each other the way that we, in MUNA, have learned to connect to each other.”

Advertisement

Related Video

As such, “Anything But Me” sees the band learn to walk away from ill-fated relationships instead of remaining in the comfort of the familiar. “I don’t wanna stick around trying to work it out when everything feels wrong/ But it’s all over, there’s no regrets/ You can call me if there’s anything you need/ Anything but me,” Gavin sings over swirling synths, head held high.

MUNA discussed the origins of “Anything But Me” in a statement, sharing: “Breaking up is hard to do. In the past we’ve stayed in relationships for a long time, waiting until we hit low lows to admit it was over. ‘Anything But Me’ is a song about leaving a partnership simply because it doesn’t feel right. It’s about trusting yourself and your instincts enough to walk away from someone while you still have love for each other and before it gets too bad. The video for the song plays with the idea that we’ve been our own captors in relationships, keeping ourselves in unhealthy dynamics, maybe because that’s what feels familiar. The song embodies the lightness and a playfulness that floods in when you realize that there’s no lock on the door, no one’s holding you back — you can untie the knot and skip into the sunset whenever you’re ready. Now, who can guess what attachment style I have?”

Watch the video for “Anything But Me” below, and scroll onward for MUNA’s artwork and tracklist. Pre-orders for the record are available here.

Advertisement

News of MUNA comes as the band traverses Austin for the South by Southwest Music Festival. Later this year, the trio will play a pair of shows in the UK before heading out on a lengthy North American tour. Tickets for MUNA’s newly announced dates go on sale Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Fans can get access to a pre-sale by signing up for a code via the band’s website.

We named “Silk Chiffon” Song of the Week when it arrived in September. In November, MUNA and Bridgers took themselves to prom when they performed the single on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

MUNA Artwork:



MUNA Tracklist:

01. Silk Chiffon (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

02. What I Want

03. Runner’s High

04. Home By Now

05. Kind of Girl

06. Handle Me

07. No Idea

08. Solid

09. Anything But Me

10. Loose Garment

12. Shooting Star

Advertisement

MUNA 2022 Tour Dates:

03/16-18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

05/10 — London, UK @ The Garage

05/12 — Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival

07/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08/02 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

08/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theater

08/05 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners

08/06 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

08/07 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

08/11 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

08/13 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/15 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory Northpark

09/19 — Boston, MA @ Royale

09/20 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/23 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade — Heaven

09/27 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theater

09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

09/30 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/04 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theater

10/06 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/10 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/11 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/16 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

10/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern