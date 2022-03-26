In one of the most unexpected and tragic deaths in recent rock history, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away on Friday (March 25th) at the age of 50.

News of Hawkins’ death understandably shocked the rock world. Tributes honoring the late drummer have been pouring in via social media, with many praising not only his skills as a musician, but his disposition and spirit as a human.

Below, we’ve collected a number of responses from the music and celebrity world, including tributes from Tom Morello, Ozzy Osbourne, Paul Stanley, Steve Albini, FINNEAS, Mike Portnoy, Ringo Starr, The Smashing Pumpkins, and others. Hawkins was a rare talent and an even rarer person, and his loss is sure to be felt for a long time to come.

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

TAYLOR HAWKINS FOREVER, REST IN PIECE — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022

God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd
— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022

Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022

So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins was a terrific drummer with a gorgeous disposition, seemed always to be having the time of his life. I didn't know him well but I know music is lessened by his passing, made duller and smaller. Requiescat.

🎈
— steve albini (@electricalWSOP) March 26, 2022

heartbroken by this taylor hawkins news. an all time great drummer who played with so many of my favorites, and who i felt (and still feel) incredibly honored to have opened for. RIP — speedy ortiz ÷ sad13 ÷ sadie dupuis ÷ haunted guy (@sad13) March 26, 2022

My heart is broken. This is devastating. Our love goes out to the Foos and their families https://t.co/O3FP7BfnkJ
— Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) March 26, 2022

GUTTED to hear of our friend and neighbor, Taylor Hawkins departure. In disbelief, like everyone else. He was one of my favorite people, always full of love… he will be deeply missed. Our hearts go out to his family, to the Foo’s… #RIPTaylorHawkins #FooFighters — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) March 26, 2022

Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news. https://t.co/uQdl04etlp — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 26, 2022

such a sweetheart. sat down and played my kit and had so many great things to say. RIP. — eric slick (@ericslickmusic) March 26, 2022

In absolute shock & disbelief over the the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I've always had so much admiration for him. Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I'm absolutely gutted…my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family 😥🙏 #RIPTaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/a3X0k2AqYW
— Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) March 26, 2022

Gutted. Completely gutted. We just recorded something together a month ago. Can’t even process this right now. Let’s hold Taylor’s wife and children close to our hearts. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 26, 2022

So very very sorry to hear of the passing of our friend Taylor Hawkins. Honestly no words. Big love brother Taylor. Thinking of his family and the guys in his band. Absolutely heartbreaking #taylorhawkins 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/4faHc3J7nM — Todd Dammit Kerns (@todddammitkerns) March 26, 2022

My heartfelt condolences go out to @foofighters and the family and friends of drummer #RIPTaylorHawkins.
— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) March 26, 2022

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

TAYLOR HAWKINS GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY FOREVER. I AM SO SORRY BUBBA 💔 — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) March 26, 2022

I’ve seen a lot of live bands in my time and I can honestly say that I have never seen a drummer and guitar player interact in a more jovial, genuine, and entertaining way than how @taylorhawkins and #DaveGrohl did.

One of the best in history. Devastated. #RIPTaylorHawkins — David Draiman (@davidmdraiman) March 26, 2022

.@FooFighters Taylor Hawkins was an archetypal rock drummer — I mean, just look at the guy. He lived and played really hard and really well and really joyously, and that was very inspiring. His passing is a shock and a terrible loss.
(photo: Amy Harris) pic.twitter.com/xVdxaE2vSm
— Michael Azerrad (@michaelazerrad) March 26, 2022

Rest In Peace Taylor Hawkins. Such a great person gone way too soon. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) March 26, 2022

Rest In Peace Taylor Hawkins. The @foofighters drummer has died at age 50. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2f2TpqaYrp — Amoeba Music (@amoebamusic) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins exuded pure joy. God damn. — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) March 26, 2022

Such awful, sad news… just saw Taylor Hawkins a week or two ago with the @foofighters on a night talk show promoting their horror movie…

Gone way too soon. My heart goes to his family and friend and all those who loved him. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ntWaCErMQv — Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) March 26, 2022

Oh no… RIP Taylor Hawkins. Deepest condolences to the entire Foo Fighters family. 😔😔😔😢 https://t.co/UaEnsAtu5S
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 26, 2022

So many thoughts all at once. I loved to watch him perform. And for a band that means so much to so many, myself included, this is such a loss and so unbelievably sad. https://t.co/iT9GWINyel — Kyle Meredith (@kylemeredith) March 26, 2022