Musicians and Celebrities React to the Death of Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins

Fellow musicians and fans honor the late drummer in the wake of his unexpected passing

Taylor Hawkins, photo by David Brendan Hall
March 26, 2022 | 12:09am ET

    In one of the most unexpected and tragic deaths in recent rock history, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away on Friday (March 25th) at the age of 50.

    News of Hawkins’ death understandably shocked the rock world. Tributes honoring the late drummer have been pouring in via social media, with many praising not only his skills as a musician, but his disposition and spirit as a human.

    Below, we’ve collected a number of responses from the music and celebrity world, including tributes from Tom Morello, Ozzy Osbourne, Paul Stanley, Steve Albini, FINNEAS, Mike Portnoy, Ringo Starr, The Smashing Pumpkins, and others. Hawkins was a rare talent and an even rarer person, and his loss is sure to be felt for a long time to come.

