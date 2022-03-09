My Chemical Romance Expand 2022 Reunion Tour

My Chemical Romance are making up for lost time, expanding their rescheduled reunion tour with new arena shows and more tickets for previously-announced stops.

The emo heroes had originally planned their reunion for 2020, but COVID-19 made that impossible. The tour was postponed first to 2021 and then to 2022. Now, MCR have unveiled 14 new arena stops, including extra shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Boston, and Toronto, plus additional jaunts through cities like Nashville, Portland, San Antonio, and more. The trek also includes performances at festivals including When We Were Young, Aftershock, Firefly, and Riot Fest, bringing the grand total for the world tour up to 64 dates.

Throughout, My Chemical Romance will be supported by Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, GHÖSH, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, and Youth Code (who is playing where is TBA).

Advertisement

Related Video

Check out a creepy tour trailer below, and scroll onwards for the full list of dates. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale this Friday, March 11th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

My Chemical Romance 2022 Tour Dates:

05/16 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Project

05/19 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

05/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

05/22 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

05/25 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

05/27 – Warrington, UK @ Victoria Park

05/28 – Cardiff, UK @ Sophia Gardens

05/30 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/01 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

06/02 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

06/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest 2022

06/06 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahlle

06/07 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park

06/09 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja Scena Letnia

06/11 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks 2022

06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom

06/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund

06/21 – Boon, DE @ Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau

08/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

08/26 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/27 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/30 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

09/24 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

09/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/02 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

10/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

03/11 – West Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs

03/13 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

03/14 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

03/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

03/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

03/19 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

03/20 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena