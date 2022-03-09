Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

My Chemical Romance Expand 2022 Reunion Tour

The world tour has grown to 64 stops and includes a number of exciting opening acts

my chemical romance 2022 expanded tour dates tickets buy
My Chemical Romance, photo by Pooneh Ghana
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 9, 2022 | 12:28pm ET

    My Chemical Romance are making up for lost time, expanding their rescheduled reunion tour with new arena shows and more tickets for previously-announced stops.

    The emo heroes had originally planned their reunion for 2020, but COVID-19 made that impossible. The tour was postponed first to 2021 and then to 2022. Now, MCR have unveiled 14 new arena stops, including extra shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Boston, and Toronto, plus additional jaunts through cities like Nashville, Portland, San Antonio, and more. The trek also includes performances at festivals including When We Were Young, Aftershock, Firefly, and Riot Fest, bringing the grand total for the world tour up to 64 dates.

    Throughout, My Chemical Romance will be supported by Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, GHÖSH, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, and Youth Code (who is playing where is TBA).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Check out a creepy tour trailer below, and scroll onwards for the full list of dates. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale this Friday, March 11th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    My Chemical Romance 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/16 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Project
    05/19 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK
    05/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK
    05/22 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK
    05/25 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
    05/27 – Warrington, UK @ Victoria Park
    05/28 – Cardiff, UK @ Sophia Gardens
    05/30 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    06/01 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
    06/02 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy
    06/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest 2022
    06/06 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahlle
    06/07 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park
    06/09 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja Scena Letnia
    06/11 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks 2022
    06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom
    06/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund
    06/21 – Boon, DE @ Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau
    08/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    08/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    08/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
    08/26 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    08/27 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    08/30 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
    09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    09/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    09/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
    09/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    09/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
    09/24 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
    09/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    09/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    10/02 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
    10/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
    10/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
    10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
    10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
    10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
    10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
    10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
    10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
    10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
    03/11 – West Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs
    03/13 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
    03/14 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
    03/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    03/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    03/19 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    03/20 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ME REX Plesiosaur EP Jupiter Pluvius single stream

ME REX Announce Plesiosaur EP, Share "Jupiter Pluvius": Stream

March 9, 2022

Girl Talk Wiz Khalifa Big KRIT Smoke DZA new album Full Court Press Put You On new song stream

Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA Announce Collaborative Album, Share "Put You On": Stream

March 9, 2022

horsegirl anti-glory visions of modern performance new song album music video tour dates tickets listen stream

Horsegirl Announce Debut Album Versions of Modern Performance, Share "Anti-glory": Stream

March 9, 2022

tenacious d 2022 us tour fall dates

Tenacious D Extend 2022 US Tour to Fall

March 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

My Chemical Romance Expand 2022 Reunion Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale