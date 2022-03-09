My Chemical Romance Expand 2022 Reunion Tour

My Chemical Romance are making up for lost time, expanding their rescheduled reunion tour with new arena shows and more tickets for previously-announced stops.
The emo heroes had originally planned their reunion for 2020, but COVID-19 made that impossible. The tour was postponed first to 2021 and then to 2022. Now, MCR have unveiled 14 new arena stops, including extra shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Boston, and Toronto, plus additional jaunts through cities like Nashville, Portland, San Antonio, and more. The trek also includes performances at festivals including When We Were Young, Aftershock, Firefly, and Riot Fest, bringing the grand total for the world tour up to 64 dates.
Throughout, My Chemical Romance will be supported by Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, GHÖSH, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, and Youth Code (who is playing where is TBA).
Check out a creepy tour trailer below, and scroll onwards for the full list of dates. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale this Friday, March 11th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
My Chemical Romance 2022 Tour Dates:
05/16 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Project
05/19 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK
05/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK
05/22 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK
05/25 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
05/27 – Warrington, UK @ Victoria Park
05/28 – Cardiff, UK @ Sophia Gardens
05/30 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
06/01 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
06/02 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy
06/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest 2022
06/06 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahlle
06/07 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park
06/09 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja Scena Letnia
06/11 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks 2022
06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom
06/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund
06/21 – Boon, DE @ Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau
08/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
08/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
08/26 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/27 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/30 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
09/24 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
09/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/02 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
10/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
03/11 – West Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs
03/13 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
03/14 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
03/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
03/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
03/19 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
03/20 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena