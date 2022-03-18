Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Neil Young Announces Official Release Series Volume 4 Box Set

The collector's set will include three of the singer's albums from the '80s and an EP previously unavailable in the US

neil young official release series volume 4 box set vinyl cd hawks and doves reactor this note's for you eldorado ep
Neil Young, photo by Debi Del Grande
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 18, 2022 | 5:22pm ET

    Neil Young has announced the coming release of his latest box set, Official Release Series Volume 4, out April 29th via Reprise Records.

    The collector’s item will include three of Young’s albums from the ’80s: 1980’s Hawks & Doves, 1981’s Re•ac•tor with Crazy Horse, and 1988’s This Note’s for You with The Bluenotes, as well as his 1989 EP Eldorado, which has previously only been available in Japan and Australia.

    Coming to the US for the very first time, Eldorado features the singer-songwriter backed by The Restless (Chad Cromwell and Rick Rosas) on tracks such as “Cocaine Eyes,” “Heavy Love,” and “On Broadway.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The box set will be available in vinyl and CD editions. While the CD version will be available for purchase through all retailers, fans can only get their hands on the 4xLP vinyl set through either Neil Young Archives or at their local indie record store. Vinyl pre-orders are ongoing here.

    Check out the artwork and full tracklist of Young’s latest box set below.

    Last month, the folk icon continued his crusade against Spotify after removing his music from the streaming service over its support of Joe Rogan, telling employees in an open letter to quit the company “before it eats up [their] soul.”

    Official Release Series Volume 4 Artwork:

    neil young official release series volume 4 box set artwork

    Official Release Series Volume 4 Tracklist:
    Hawks & Doves
    01. Little Wing
    02. The Old Homestead
    03. Lost in Space
    04. Captain Kennedy
    05. Stayin’ Power
    06. Coastline
    07. Union Man
    08. Comin’ Apart at Every Nail
    09. Hawks & Doves

    Advertisement

    Re•ac•tor
    01. Opera Star
    02. Surfer Joe and Moe the Sleaze
    03. T-Bone
    04. Get Back on It
    05. Southern Pacific
    06. Motor City
    07. Rapid Transit
    08. Shots

    This Note’s for You
    01. Ten Men Workin’
    02. This Note’s for You
    03. Coupe de Ville
    04. Life in the City
    05. Twilight
    06. Married Man
    07. Sunny Inside
    08. Can’t Believe Your Lyin’
    09. Hey Hey
    10. One Thing

    Eldorado
    01. Cocaine Eyes
    02. Don’t Cry
    03. Heavy Love
    04. On Broadway
    05. Eldorado

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

decapitated cancer culture

Decapitated Announce New Album Cancer Culture, Unleash Title Track: Stream

March 18, 2022

bladee ecco2k crest surprise album stream

Bladee and Ecco2k Release Surprise Album Crest: Stream

March 18, 2022

alex g end song we're all going to the world's fair soundtrack stream

Alex G Drops "End Song" from We're All Going to the World's Fair Soundtrack: Stream

March 18, 2022

Princess Nokia No Effort new song video stream

Princess Nokia Throws It Back with New Song "No Effort": Stream

March 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Neil Young Announces Official Release Series Volume 4 Box Set

Menu Shop Search Sale