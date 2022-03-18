Neil Young Announces Official Release Series Volume 4 Box Set

Neil Young has announced the coming release of his latest box set, Official Release Series Volume 4, out April 29th via Reprise Records.

The collector’s item will include three of Young’s albums from the ’80s: 1980’s Hawks & Doves, 1981’s Re•ac•tor with Crazy Horse, and 1988’s This Note’s for You with The Bluenotes, as well as his 1989 EP Eldorado, which has previously only been available in Japan and Australia.

Coming to the US for the very first time, Eldorado features the singer-songwriter backed by The Restless (Chad Cromwell and Rick Rosas) on tracks such as “Cocaine Eyes,” “Heavy Love,” and “On Broadway.”

The box set will be available in vinyl and CD editions. While the CD version will be available for purchase through all retailers, fans can only get their hands on the 4xLP vinyl set through either Neil Young Archives or at their local indie record store. Vinyl pre-orders are ongoing here.

Check out the artwork and full tracklist of Young’s latest box set below.

Last month, the folk icon continued his crusade against Spotify after removing his music from the streaming service over its support of Joe Rogan, telling employees in an open letter to quit the company “before it eats up [their] soul.”

Official Release Series Volume 4 Artwork:

Official Release Series Volume 4 Tracklist:

Hawks & Doves

01. Little Wing

02. The Old Homestead

03. Lost in Space

04. Captain Kennedy

05. Stayin’ Power

06. Coastline

07. Union Man

08. Comin’ Apart at Every Nail

09. Hawks & Doves

Re•ac•tor

01. Opera Star

02. Surfer Joe and Moe the Sleaze

03. T-Bone

04. Get Back on It

05. Southern Pacific

06. Motor City

07. Rapid Transit

08. Shots

This Note’s for You

01. Ten Men Workin’

02. This Note’s for You

03. Coupe de Ville

04. Life in the City

05. Twilight

06. Married Man

07. Sunny Inside

08. Can’t Believe Your Lyin’

09. Hey Hey

10. One Thing

Eldorado

01. Cocaine Eyes

02. Don’t Cry

03. Heavy Love

04. On Broadway

05. Eldorado