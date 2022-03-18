Neil Young Announces Official Release Series Volume 4 Box Set

Neil Young has announced the coming release of his latest box set, Official Release Series Volume 4, out April 29th via Reprise Records.
The collector’s item will include three of Young’s albums from the ’80s: 1980’s Hawks & Doves, 1981’s Re•ac•tor with Crazy Horse, and 1988’s This Note’s for You with The Bluenotes, as well as his 1989 EP Eldorado, which has previously only been available in Japan and Australia.
Coming to the US for the very first time, Eldorado features the singer-songwriter backed by The Restless (Chad Cromwell and Rick Rosas) on tracks such as “Cocaine Eyes,” “Heavy Love,” and “On Broadway.”
The box set will be available in vinyl and CD editions. While the CD version will be available for purchase through all retailers, fans can only get their hands on the 4xLP vinyl set through either Neil Young Archives or at their local indie record store. Vinyl pre-orders are ongoing here.
Check out the artwork and full tracklist of Young’s latest box set below.
Last month, the folk icon continued his crusade against Spotify after removing his music from the streaming service over its support of Joe Rogan, telling employees in an open letter to quit the company “before it eats up [their] soul.”
Official Release Series Volume 4 Artwork:
Official Release Series Volume 4 Tracklist:
Hawks & Doves
01. Little Wing
02. The Old Homestead
03. Lost in Space
04. Captain Kennedy
05. Stayin’ Power
06. Coastline
07. Union Man
08. Comin’ Apart at Every Nail
09. Hawks & Doves
Re•ac•tor
01. Opera Star
02. Surfer Joe and Moe the Sleaze
03. T-Bone
04. Get Back on It
05. Southern Pacific
06. Motor City
07. Rapid Transit
08. Shots
This Note’s for You
01. Ten Men Workin’
02. This Note’s for You
03. Coupe de Ville
04. Life in the City
05. Twilight
06. Married Man
07. Sunny Inside
08. Can’t Believe Your Lyin’
09. Hey Hey
10. One Thing
Eldorado
01. Cocaine Eyes
02. Don’t Cry
03. Heavy Love
04. On Broadway
05. Eldorado