Netflix Disconnects from Russia

Netflix is the latest media company to pull out of Russia in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a spokesperson for Netflix said on Sunday.

Previously, Netflix announced that it would ignore a Russian law requiring media platforms to carry state propaganda channels. Now, the streamer has decided to forgo operations in Russia outright, effectively disconnecting with its nearly one million subscribers based in the country.

Netflix is but the latest corporation to cut ties with Russia. Both Live Nation and Spotify separately announced their plans to indefinitely cease conducting business in the country, while Apple paused the sales of its products. Facebook is also no longer accessible in Russia, but that decision was made for Facebook by the Kremlin after the social media platform refused to comply with the country’s demand to cease fact-checking state media.

Meanwhile, a number of bands have canceled upcoming tour dates in Russia, including Green Day, Bring Me the Horizon, Iggy Pop, Nick Cave, Franz Ferdinand, Yungblud, and many more.