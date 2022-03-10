Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Film Metal Lords: Watch

The heavy metal coming-of-age story hits Netflix on April 8th

metal lords trailer
Metal Lords (via Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 10, 2022 | 1:51pm ET

    Netflix has offered up the first trailer for Metal Lords, the upcoming film written by Game of Thrones showrunner D.B. Weiss and directed by Peter Sollett (Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist).

    The film is about two metalheads who happen to be the only headbangers at their high school. As the two try to start a band, the only viable candidate for a bassist is a girl who plays cello. The trio must work together if they’re going to win the all-important Battle of the Bands.

    The trailer depicts a far more lighthearted coming-of-age story as opposed to say, Lords of Chaos. However, Metal Lords still boasts a hardcore heavy metal pedigree. Just in the trailer we see references to cred-establishing bands like Celtic Frost, Manowar, Anthrax, and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The film was produced by Weiss and Greg Shapiro (Superbad), with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello in the role of executive music producer. With so many major names on board, it appears heavy metal culture will have another moment of widespread exposure via Hollywood.

    Tom Morello to Serve as Musical Director for Netflix Metal Film
     Editor's Pick
    Tom Morello to Executive Produce Upcoming Netflix Film Metal Lords

    Metal Lords stars Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, Adrian Greensmith, Sufe Bradshaw, Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Michelle Fang, Phelan Davis, Brett Gelman, and Joe Manganiello. The film arrives April 8th on Netflix.

    Watch the trailer below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Mayhem

Mayhem Launch Their 2022 North American Tour in California: Recap + Photos

March 10, 2022

rammstein zeit

Rammstein Announce New Album Zeit, Unveil Title Track: Stream

March 10, 2022

Mike Cross of Sponge dies

R.I.P. Mike Cross, Founding Sponge Guitarist Dies at 57

March 10, 2022

alexisonfire new album otherness

Alexisonfire Announce First Album in 13 Years, Share New Song "Sweet Dreams of Otherness": Stream

March 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Film Metal Lords: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale