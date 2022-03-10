Netflix Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Film Metal Lords: Watch

Netflix has offered up the first trailer for Metal Lords, the upcoming film written by Game of Thrones showrunner D.B. Weiss and directed by Peter Sollett (Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist).

The film is about two metalheads who happen to be the only headbangers at their high school. As the two try to start a band, the only viable candidate for a bassist is a girl who plays cello. The trio must work together if they’re going to win the all-important Battle of the Bands.

The trailer depicts a far more lighthearted coming-of-age story as opposed to say, Lords of Chaos. However, Metal Lords still boasts a hardcore heavy metal pedigree. Just in the trailer we see references to cred-establishing bands like Celtic Frost, Manowar, Anthrax, and more.

Related Video

The film was produced by Weiss and Greg Shapiro (Superbad), with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello in the role of executive music producer. With so many major names on board, it appears heavy metal culture will have another moment of widespread exposure via Hollywood.

Metal Lords stars Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, Adrian Greensmith, Sufe Bradshaw, Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Michelle Fang, Phelan Davis, Brett Gelman, and Joe Manganiello. The film arrives April 8th on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below.