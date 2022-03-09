Menu
Nic Cage Plays Himself in Red Band Trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Watch

The meta action thriller hits theaters on April 22nd

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent trailer
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate)
March 9, 2022 | 9:37am ET

    If you’re a fan of Nic Cage and/or Nic Cage memes, you’re going to love The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which is essentially a Nic Cage meme come to life. The upcoming film from Tom Gormican stars Cage as a fictionalized version of himself, who, after finding himself strapped for cash, agrees to take a $1 million dollar gig to attend the birthday party of his biggest fan, Javi (played by Pedro Pascal).

    As it turns out, Javi is a drug lord being investigated by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish), who ropes Cage into being an undercover operative. The actor is then “forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.”

    The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will hit theaters on April 22nd, 2022 through Lionsgate. In anticipation, the studio has shared a new red band trailer.

    Alongside Cage, Pascal, and Hadish, the film stars Neil Patrick Harris, Ike Barinholtz, and Sharon Hogan.

