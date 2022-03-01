Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Cancel Russian Tour Dates: “Ukraine, We Stand with You”

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have cancelled their summer tour stops in Russia and Ukraine, citing Vladimir Putin’s “brutal act” of war against an unthreatening neighbor.

“In light of current events, we have no choice but to cancel our shows in Russia and Ukraine which were due to take place this summer,” the group wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts and love go out to the brave people of Ukraine, their heroic leader, and all those suffering from this senseless war. Ukraine, we stand with you, and with all those in Russia who oppose this brutal act, and we pray that this madness is brought to a close soon.”

They join a growing chorus of entertainers attempting to register their protest against Putin’s invasion. Others to cancel tour dates include Iggy Pop, Green Day, and popular Russian rapper Oxxxymiron. The country has also been banned from Eurovision 2022, and Netflix is ignoring a Russian law requiring them to carry propaganda channels.

Today, March 1st, Nick Cave and longtime Bad Seeds member Warren Ellis begin the North American leg of their world tour. Tickets are available here. The band recently dropped the odds and ends collection B-Sides & Rarities Part II, and shared the unreleased song “Earthlings.”

pic.twitter.com/e4cRYjAWQW — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (@nickcave) March 1, 2022