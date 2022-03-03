Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Haunt Corden with “Ghosteen Speaks”: Watch

From Andrew Dominik's upcoming documentary These Things Are True

nick cave ghosteen speaks warren ellis corden late late show james watch stream these things are true documentary
These Things Are True (Bad Seed Ltd Film)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 3, 2022 | 10:20am ET

    Some songs are almost too delicate for late night, and so it’s fitting that when Nick Cave and Warren Ellis were booked on The Late Late Show with James Cordenthey didn’t try to play “Ghosteen Speaks” live, but instead debuted a clip from the upcoming documentary These Things Are True.

    Directed by Andrew Dominik and in theaters one night only on May 11th, These Things Are True follows Cave and his longtime Bad Seeds collaborator Ellis as they work on the recent albums Ghosteen and Carnage“Ghosteen Speaks” is one of the most hauntingly beautiful tracks of the last decade, written in the aftermath of the unexpected death of Cave’s 15-year-old son. While Cave has never officially confirmed this, if you break up Ghosteen into two words, “ghost” and “teen,” you have a pretty good sense of the album’s emotional weight.

    “I am beside you,” Cave sings in the clip as the camera swirls around him. “I am beside you/ Look for me.” The simplicity of it is devastating; he hardly moves, except for a few small hand gestures and a pained expression on his face. The camera never leaves him, and only incidentally captures Ellis conducting a string quartet and backup singers off to the side. You may want to grab a tissue before watching “Ghosteen Speaks” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Cave and Ellis are currently on tour, though you won’t be able to see them in Russia; they cancelled those scheduled shows in solidarity with Ukraine. But they are playing North America through the end of March and tickets are available here.

    Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds recently shared B-Sides & Rarities Part IIas well as the previously-unreleased song “Earthlings.” They’ve also scored the documentary La Panthère des Neigesand in December unveiled the soundtrack song “Les Cerfs.”

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Turnstile on Kimmel

Turnstile Perform "Mystery" on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Plus Three Songs Off-Air: Watch

March 3, 2022

pinegrove corden cyclone late late show james watch stream

Pinegrove Whirl Through "Cyclone" on Corden: Watch

March 2, 2022

Mitski on Kimmel

Mitski Cements Superstar Status with Thrilling Late-Night Performance on Kimmel: Watch

March 2, 2022

Big Thief on Colbert

Big Thief Perform "Simulation Swarm" on Colbert: Watch

March 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Haunt Corden with "Ghosteen Speaks": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale