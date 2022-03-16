Nicolas Cage Wants to Battle Batman as Egghead, a “Terrifying” Pun-Centric Villain

Nicolas Cage wants to join Robert Pattinson’s The Batman franchise, but his concept might not go over easy. In an interview with FOX 7 Austin at SXSW, the veteran actor said he’d like to take a crack at Egghead, a pun-centric villain created for the iconically campy Adam West TV series.

Egghead is a throwback to a simpler era of Batman, when the lights were always bright enough to see. He was known for his color scheme — yolk-yellow and white — as well as his intelligence, his oversized bald head, and his egg-cellent love of wordplay. As Cage tells it, his version of the villain wouldn’t exactly be sunny-side up.

“We have this new [movie], Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific,” Cage said. “The villain that Vincent Price played on the ’60s show, Egghead? I think I want to have a go at Egghead. I think I can make him absolutely terrifying. And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros., I’m down for Egghead.”

He didn’t elaborate on his “concept” or what would make it “absolutely terrifying,” but the way he keeps stressing the first syllable in Egghead suggests he knows just what made the character so egg-citing. In the same interview, he also talked about wanting to play Captain Nemo in an adaptation of Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and how happy he is to be back inside of theaters seeing movies. Check it out below.

Cage was at SXSW promoting his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a meta-flick in which he plays a character named Nicolas Cage. In other recent interviews, he revealed that he is so “goth” he has a pet crow, and said he doesn’t like being called an actor.