Nilüfer Yanya Performs “midnight sun” on Fallon: Watch

Nilüfer Yanya appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night to perform “midnight sun,” a cut from her new album PAINLESS.

Rather than performing at Rockefeller Center, Yanya played “midnight sun” from a tiny, dimly lit studio, a fitting setting for the song’s claustrophobic vibe. The performance cut between shots of the whole band and entrancing close ups of Yanya, donning huge pink angel wings while she finger picks the track’s slow, stark melody. As the song built to a chorus of fuzz guitar and screeching saxophone, the studio went black, lit only by a flashing strobe light. Relive the performance below.

Yanya released PAINLESS — the follow up to 2019’s Miss Universe LP and 2020’s Feeling Lucky? EP — last week via ATO Records. You can pick up copies of the record here.

Advertisement

Related Video

“midnight sun” was preceded by the single “stabilise.” Next month, the British artist will head over to the States for a spring tour. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.