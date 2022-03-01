Nina Nesbitt Shares Origins of Video for Heartbreaking Single “When You Lose Someone”: Exclusive

Origins is a new music feature granting artists an opportunity and platform to share unique insights into their latest release. Today, Nina Nesbitt breaks down the music video for her vulnerable song “When You Lose Someone.”

Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt has returned today (March 1st) with a striking music video for her single “When You Lose Someone.”

The heart-wrenching ballad is Nesbitt’s illustration of crippling, all-consuming grief. Over melancholy piano, Nesbitt sings about the struggle to carry on after a loss: “And it’s not something that just fades overnight/ It’s somеthing that stays for the rest of your life/ When you lose somebody you love.”

Nesbitt penned the song in Stockholm while visiting her grandmother. “It was one of those songs that just kind of poured out,” she tells Consequence, hinting that much of her upcoming album was written in Sweden, too.

Fittingly, the new video features Nesbitt against a sparse background, embracing an unknown figure as tears stream down her cheek.

“Whether someone has passed away or for whatever reason isn’t in your life anymore, grief has many forms and facets,” Nesbitt says. “Learning to be without someone you love is one of the hardest things.”

Watch the Wolf James-directed video for “When You Lose Someone” below, followed by Nesbitt’s full Origins of the track.

Feelings of grief and loss:

I think there are so many different levels to grief and various situations that can make you experience it. I really wanted to tell my story but also leave it open to the listener to relate to the song however they wanted. We wanted the same for the music video; I was inspired after watching a lot of space documentaries. I love the idea that we’re all made up of the same atoms over and over again, so I tried to create this image of a person “made of stars.” I didn’t want to force a particular story or relationship as the concept, but instead leave it up to the viewer to imagine whoever they wanted in it.