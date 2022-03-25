Menu
Song of the Week: Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B Sizzle on Extended Version of "No Love"

FINNEAS, Jensen McRae, flipturn, and Wednesday also released essential tracks

“No Love” video, photo courtesy of YouTube
Mary Siroky
and Follow
March 25, 2022

    Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Summer Walker, SZA, and Cardi B heat things up with an extended version of “No Love.”

    We still have a ways to go before Season 2 of Hot Vaxxed Summer is officially here, but it’s never too early to start planning. Summer Walker, SZA, and Cardi B are thankfully here to provide some inspo and light the path in the meantime with their simmering new extended version of Walker’s “No Love.”

    The original version of the song, which also features SZA, has already proven itself to be a hit, racking up more than 70 million streams on Spotify alone. The extended track now features a more rare moment of singing from Cardi B as a lead-in to her new verse, and all the new additions expand the song to nearly five minutes.

    Often, collaborations like this feel like an easy grab for streams and views, but no one feels like they phoned it in here. The accompanying music video also features some striking visuals and sultry choreography — give us Summer Walker laying in a bed of roses! Give us a dreamy tennis match!

    Thematically, the track still revolves around the ladies giving us a checklist of wants and needs: Yes to hopping planes, drinking, and being free of attachments. Still a no to love. Write it down, study it, memorize it, and let Summer, SZA, and Cardi lead the way.

    — Mary Siroky
    Contributing Editor

